The camera quality on iPhones just keeps getting better, and that's why the best iPhone printers are such a worthy investment. There are plenty of options available. Depending on your needs, you could get a portable mini printer for smaller images or opt for a full-size printer for larger image sizes. The best part is, they all instantly print your favorite hi-res photos on your phone, no wired connection necessary.

When choosing the right printer for you, there are a few essential things to think about. First of all, make sure the one you choose is compatible with your current iPhone. Some older models might not have the same functionality. Then, of course, consider your desired photo size. Some printers are only able to print wallet-sized images, while others can manage more standard sizes like 4 by 6 inches or 8 by 10 inches. There are even printers that can print directly off your social media networks if your favorites aren't stored on your camera roll.

Sounds amazing, right? Here, find a list of the best iPhone printers you can buy. They range in sizes and prices, but remember: If you're shopping on a tight budget, you might need to purchase additional photo paper or ink.

1 Best iPhone Printer, All Things Considered KODAK Instant Photo Printer $140 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: KODAK's portable one-touch printer and dock prints 4-by-6-inch waterproof photos that are fade resistant, thanks to a dye-sublimation thermal technology. It has a built-in Wi-Fi network for maximum compatibility, but this compact device isn't just for iPhones — it also works with Android devices, flash drives, and digital cameras via USB. Even if you're using it exclusively for iPhone printing, its dual USB ports can charge up your phone and another device while you wait. Pro tip: Use the Kodak companion app to edit or add graphics to your photos before you hit print. What you get: a 24-volt power adapter, an iOS lightning cable, a 10-photo photo cartridge, and a paper pack What fans say: "I've got an iPhone and it's safe to say that it connects to this printer with ease each and every time. The hardware is solid and I'm always satisfied with the prints. Even my grandmother has figured out how to connect to it."

2 Best Value: An iPhone Printer That Comes Extras & Connects To Social Media HP Sprocket Photo Printer $160 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: If you're looking for a pocket-sized printer that works directly with your favorite social media platforms, HP's Bluetooth-enabled Sprocket is it. Using the companion HP Sprocket app, this printer connects to your social handles to edit and have fun with your favorite snaps before you print them out. The prints themselves are slightly smaller, 2 by 3 inches with a resolution of 313 by 400 dpi (dots per inch) and boast a sticker-like back. This printer is compatible with any iPhone running on iOS 8 or higher as well as Android 4.4 and above, and its rechargeable battery has up to 90 minutes of charge time. What you get: a carrying case, a USB cable, 60 sheets of sticky-backed paper, and a cleaning cloth. What fans say: "I absolutely love this! It’s perfect for printing out small photos to put up on my wall or give to friends. I had read reviews about the prints showing too much blue, but I personally haven’t run into this issue so I’d say it’s nothing to worry about! It comes with plenty of photo sheets, and I really think you get a lot for the price you pay."