Whether you're a photography enthusiast or just someone who loves taking stunning photos with a smartphone, the best iPhone lenses can help you instantly upgrade your camera to be better at taking the photos you want, from a wide-angle snapshot of a day to capturing the red pepper flakes on top of your dinner.

There are different types of lenses you can choose from that vary in style. The four most common are:

Wide-angle: best for landscapes and scenery shots

Telephoto: best for far-away subjects as well as great portraits

Fisheye: best for that memorable and fun effect with shaded borders

Macro: best for zooming into those hard-to-capture details for photos of food or other detail-oriented shots

So, the best iPhone lens for you really depends on your needs: Are you shooting mostly snaps of you and your friends and family? Or are you going on a scenic trip soon and don't want to bother with the weight of a DSLR or mirrorless camera?

Whether you're looking for a quick (and cheap) boost to your iPhone, or high-quality photos you'd be proud to get printed and put on the wall, there's an option for you. But a word to the wise: Some require a specific phone cover or modification, so make sure you have all the pieces and that your phone model is compatible with the lens before hitting the buy button.

To help you narrow down the thousands of lenses available, here's my roundup of the best iPhone lenses.

1. The Best Lens For Landscapes & Group Shots Moment Wide Lens For iPhone $120 Amazon See On Amazon The Moment Wide Lens for iPhone is one of the best add-on lenses on the market, especially if you're looking to shoot landscapes, scenery, big group shots, or any other pictures where you need to capture the setting or just need more room in the shot. This 18-millimeter lens can expand your smartphone camera's field of view, and the lens is designed with aerospace-grade metal and five layers of cinema-quality glass to make every snapshot sharp and defined. Plus, there's a lens cap and cute microfiber carrying bag that doubles as a cleaning cloth included. It also works well for video. But be warned, the Moment lenses require a specialty case which is sold separately, such as the Moment Photo Case or Battery Photo Case. Just attach the case and then screw the lens in place and you're ready to go. Compatible with: iPhone 6/6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, XR, X, XS, XS Max

2. The Best Lens For Portraits & Extra Zoom Moment Tele 58mm Lens $120 Amazon See On Amazon When you want a natural-looking blurred background for portraits that's close to DSLR quality, the Moment tele lens is a great option. This model has even been updated by the manufacturer to better function with the latest iPhone sensors so that you can make the most of the new technology you already have. Attached to certain dual lens phones, it is equal to a 115 millimeter lens, making it perfect for zooming in to far-away landscapes without the distortion. This is also an especially great choice for those who like to take portraits and selfies. "It tightens things up just enough to deepen the depth-of-field and get a little more of that blurry, buttery background behind your portrait subjects," one reviewer says of the lens. But just like Moment's wide-angle lens, you'll need one of the specialty cases to use it, further upping the price on a not-so-cheap lens. Compatible with: iPhone 6/6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, XR, X, XS, XS Max