Whether you’re looking for a headset for making calls or chatting while gaming, you don’t have to spend a fortune to do so. Trust me, you can easily find the best headset for $100 if you know where to look. These affordable options feature the same high-quality specs (think Bluetooth compatibility, crystal-clear sound, and noise-blocking microphones) as their more expensive counterparts — without the scary price tag.

When shopping for the best headset on a budget, first think about how you plan to use the headset. If you'll be gaming, for example, you'll want to keep an eye out for super comfortable headsets that won't leave your ears aching. For PC gamers, wired options are ideal for extended playtime, as they don't require charging breaks. (However, wireless options do exist, and they're also great.) If you're mostly after a headset for taking calls and/or virtual meetings, on the other hand, look for a USB headset for optimal sound. Unlike the standard 3.5-millimeter jack headphones that depend on your computer for audio quality, these headsets usually feature their own sound card and noise-canceling features.

To make finding the perfect headset even easier, here's a comprehensive roundup of the best headsets for $100. Warning: You just might want them all.

1 The Overall Best Headset For $100, All Things Considered CORSAIR Void PRO RGB Wireless Headset $80 Amazon See On Amazon CORSAIR's Discord-certified wireless headset is designed for both making calls and PC gaming, thanks to USB connectivity. With an impressive 40-foot call range and a 16-hour battery life, it features 50-millimeter neodymium speaker drivers for solid sound as well as a built-in microphone that blocks out ambient noise for better voice quality. Pro tip: You can program its lighting controls with compatible CORSAIR products (the matching headset stand, for example) for a cool gaming setup. Compatible with: Windows 7 or higher What fans say: "After 54 hours of time on Discord with my WoW raiding group I can say that this is the best headset I've used. The noise cancelling microphone works very well with none of my team mates complaining about volume or static in the voice channel."

2 The Most Comfortable Headset SteelSeries Arctis 5 $99 Amazon See On Amazon The SteelSeries Arctis 5 boasts superior comfort, and that's what sets it apart. It features a unique ski goggle suspension headband that's lightweight and engineered to mold to your head, avoiding pressure points entirely. (Translation: You'll barely know they're there.) With breathable AirWeave technology built into the ear cushions, you won't get sweaty after hours of wear — oh, and its sound quality isn't too shabby, either. The S1 speaker drivers and 7.1 surround sound are totally adjustable, thanks to the removable USB ChatMix sound card. Compatible with: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, VR devices, PC, Mac, and most smartphones. What fans say: "The main reason why you should get these is the design and comfort ... They are able to create a seal and yet also remain incredibly breathable."