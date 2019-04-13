While plenty of people are in love with their naturally brown hair, there come occasions when you might feel like switching it up with some highlights. If you're interested in test-driving lighter hair before making a permanent commitment, or are simply after a sun-kissed look for summer, using one of the best hair-lightening sprays for brunettes is an easy, affordable, and non-damaging way to do it.

The first, and most important thing to know about hair-lightening sprays is not to use them if you have dark brown hair. This is because they won't be able to lift the color as well, so it'll likely result in red or orange-toned hair. For the best results, only use these sprays if you have light to medium brown hair.

To ensure that the lightening effect looks natural, you'll want to apply the spray in separated pieces, wherever you'd like your highlights to appear (as opposed to spraying it all over the top of your head). These sprays typically work best on damp or towel-dried hair, which is something else to keep in mind. And this one might seem obvious, but: make sure you're applying it when your hair is down. If you apply a spray while your hair is up in a bun or ponytail, the result might look a little funky. If you're really looking to amp up the lightened effect, consider using one of the best purple shampoos to brighten the highlights even further.

The other thing to keep in mind is that, these sprays really only work when combined with sun exposure, so they're best applied when you plan on spending time outdoors. If you apply them and then spend your whole day in the office, you're probably not going to see any results.

Ahead, four of the best best hair-lightening sprays you can buy for a gorgeous sun-kissed look.

1. The Best Lightening Spray For Light Brown Hair Klorane Sun Lightening Spray A French pharmacy favorite, Klorane's Sun Lightening Spray is one of the better hair-lightening sprays out there, particularly because it uses quite natural ingredients. You won't find any chemical bleaching agents (like ammonia or hydrogen peroxide) here: instead, the sulfate-free formula uses chamomile and honey to lighten. The honey also helps keep hair soft and detangled, and the formula is safe for color-treated hair. Keep in mind, it's best suited for use on light brown hair.

2. The Best Lightening Spray For Light To Medium Brown Hair Sun Bum Hair Lightener Another great choice is this Sun Bum Hair Lightener, which can be used on light to medium brown hair. The formula contains pineapple, lemon juice, and honey, to soften and highlight hair. It does contain a touch a touch of hydrogen peroxide, too — not enough to cause major lightening, but enough to give the pineapple and lemon juice a little bump. This formula is also sulfate-free, and it smells absolutely delicious.