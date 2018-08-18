When it comes to eyeliner, nobody starts off an expert. Perfecting a cat eye, a tightline, or even just a normal line takes hours upon hours of practice. Hell, I'm a dang beauty writer, and I still can't do a decent wing on my first go-around. There are some eyeliners best left for the experts — like liquid formulas in pastel colors (how some people pull them off, I'll never know), but if you're a newbie, you're going to want to pick up one of the best eyeliners for beginners.

I've picked one of each type of liner: liquid, pencil, and even a stamp for those who want a wing without the work. Additionally, because someone who's practicing their technique will likely use a lot of product trying to get it right, I picked formulas that are budget-friendly, since so much liner will probably end up being wiped away with micellar water anyway.

And finally: remember to be patient with yourself! Trying to master liquid liner as a beginner is an especially difficult task, and even pencils and stamps are hard for folks with little experience. Those beauty gurus on YouTube who can swipe on a perfect wing in four seconds? They've all been in your shoes. So sit back, relax, and read up to figure out the perfect amateur product to begin your foray into the wonderful world of eyeliner.

1 The Best Liquid Eyeliner For Beginners NYX Epic Ink Liner $9 Amazon A high-quality liquid liner with a precision tip at a great price. Buy Now This liquid liner from NYX is a perfect beginner option for folks looking for something deeply-pigmented, waterproof, and budget-friendly. For only $9, you get the product that's lauded as an amazing dupe for Kat Von D's tattoo liner at less than half the price. The thin precision tip allows you to control the thickness of your line, so whether you're tightlining or creating wings, this pen will be more than adept. It's also quite flexible, which allows you to line the harder-to-reach parts of your eyes with ease. Most reviewers gave this product five stars, and if that's not reason enough to try it, know that NYX is a cruelty-free brand, so you can feel good about your purchase, too.

2 The Best Eyeliner Pencil For Beginners CLIO Sharp So Simple Waterproof Pencil Liner $10 Amazon A Korean eye pencil with an anti-shake design. Buy Now This pencil liner from K-Beauty brand CLIO is geared specifically towards eyeliner newbies. It's smudge-proof, waterproof, and supposedly anti-shake, so even untrained hands can achieve the cat eyes they deserve. The slim 2-millimeter pencil is perfect for folks who are still experimenting with line thickness, and the ultra-pigmented formula means a little goes a long way, which helps this liner last longer than the average pencil. It comes in four colors — black and three neutrals — to help you achieve the dramatic, the natural, and everything in between. Additionally, CLIO is another cruelty-free brand, which means it's one worth supporting.