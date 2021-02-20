Nothing beats the convenience and simplicity of an electric tea kettle — especially when it boasts a built-in infuser. The best electric tea kettles with infusers have a range of temperature settings and a removable, easy-to-clean infuser.

Different types of teas need to be brewed at different temperatures, which is why the best electric kettles have pre-programmed settings. If you like to brew a wide range of teas, look for a kettle with at least five settings ranging from around 175 degrees Fahrenheit, which is perfect for green teas, to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, which is best for herbal teas. If you enjoy both coffee and tea, some electric kettles also have settings for pour-over or French press coffee, which are best brewed with water that's been heated to around 200 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also helpful to have a "keep warm" function, which will allow the kettle to stay warm for an hour or two, and is perfect for busy mornings when you need more than one cup.

Once you're done making your tea, you're going to want an easy way to clean out the infuser. Removable infusers can be rinsed in the sink, then replaced and refilled. Stainless steel is the best material for infusers, since it won't impact the flavor of your tea, and is easily to rinse clean after use. The kettles on this list are made from a mix of heat-resistant borosilicate glass and stainless steel, which are easy to rinse off and wipe down between uses. A lot of basic electric kettles are made from plastic, which can be cheaper — however, those models tend not to come with built-in infusers.

Finally, it's important to choose an electric kettle with safety features like automatic shut-off, which turns the kettle off when it senses a low water level to prevent fires.

Enjoy the perfect cup of tea anytime with picks from this list of the best electric tea kettles with infusers.

1. The Best Overall

Temperature presets: 6

Capacity: 1.7 liters

With six temperature settings of 160, 175, 185, 190, 200, and 212 degrees Fahrenheit, this Aicook electric kettle can heat water for a wide range of teas and coffees. The LED screen shows the current water temperature, and the green light tells you when the water is ready. This kettle only takes three to five minutes to boil water, and it can keep water warm for up to an hour. The removable infuser and wide pitcher mouth make this stainless steel and borosilicate glass kettle easy to clean, and the auto-shutoff and boil-dry protection features help prevent overheating with low water levels.

One fan raved: “This tea kettle is beyond fantastic. My husband drinks a pot of tea every morning and I coffee. We have two pots brewing. I have never had a kettle before like this. All you do is plug in and fill with water set temp and click. So easy. The water heats and is ready in seconds. The top opens for the tea to be put in and boom instant tea. You can pour the tea into your cup with the bags in the kettle since it’s a separate chamber. Clean up is so easy you lift off the heating base open top and dump tea bags. Then pull out tea chamber and wash. That simple.”

2. The Runner-Up

Temperature presets: 5

Capacity: 1.8 liters

This electric tea kettle has five temperatures settings — 175, 185, 195, 200, and 212 degrees Fahrenheit — with each one corresponding to a different colored LED light. It can keep water warm for up to an hour, and it has a 360-degree swivel base for easy serving. This kettle has essential safety features, including a stay-cool handle and boil-dry protection, which automatically turns it off when the water gets low. The stainless steel infuser is removable for easy cleaning, and the kettle has a stainless steel frame with a borosilicate glass pitcher, which are both easy to wipe down. While the exact time to boil isn't listed, reviewers noted that this kettle heats water very quickly.

One fan raved: “This is a great kettle that is super useful if you drink a variety of teas (Chinese tea especially) because it heats to the ideal temperature, whether you’re having oolong, green, black, etc. it also looks attractive on the counter with my black and stainless appliances. I love the handy tea infuser and that it stays warm long after it stops heating the water. And you can make a small or large (1.8 liter max) amount. It also has a mesh shield over the pour spout to catch any stray leaves. Overall, this is one of my favorite purchases and an absolute must if you drink a wide selection of tea and want to brew it just right.”

3. The Best For Precision Heating

Temperature presets: 6

6 Capacity: 1.7 liters

This deluxe electric kettle has six temperature settings to boil different types of tea, including black, oolong, white, green, and delicate. However, unlike the other picks on this list, it can also be set to any specific temperature from 100 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, in 5 degree increments. This kettle also has a "keep warm" function, which can run for up to two hours, and it will turn off automatically when the water gets too low. Once you're finished brewing your tea, you can easily clean this kettle thanks to its removable stainless steel infuser and borosilicate glass pitcher.

One fan raved: “This product is really so simple to use but so useful and versatile. I can control what temperature I want it [...] and I can even customize and set different temperatures for different teas. Definitely a must for any avid tea drinker especially if you drink different kinds. The custom temperature feature takes the guess work out of getting it to right temp and makes a perfect cup no matter what it is. The automatic keep warm is feature is also very useful. Not to mention the way to use this is so simple and straightforward with no unnecessary buttons. A great product indeed.”