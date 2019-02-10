Drunk Elephant's TLC Sukari Babyfacial is one of the brand's most widely loved offerings because of its ability to deeply exfoliate and resurface your skin in just a few minutes. Thanks to a heady mix of AHAs and BHAs, the acids that you'll find in most chemical exfoliators, folks who use Babyfacial are constantly awed by how smooth and clear it leaves your skin. The catch? Each bottle costs $80. And while customers claim it's worth the money, others are constantly hunting for the best Drunk Elephant Babyfacial dupes that fit their budget.

There are scores of blog posts and Reddit threads all touting their favorite, cheaper versions of Babyfacial. But in order to properly call something a dupe, it's important to see whether or not its formula is comparable to Drunk Elephant's. Babyfacial utilizes both AHAs and BHAs, also known as alpha-hydroxy acids and beta-hydroxy acids, which attack dead skin cells in two different ways. AHAs exfoliate the top layer of skin, while BHAs penetrate deeply into pores to remove dirt and oil. Together, they create a near-perfect exfoliating duo, with the AHAs clearing the way for the BHAs to do their thing. A good dupe will have one or both of these in high concentrations.

Ahead, you'll find three of the best Drunk Elephant Babyfacial dupes that meet the above criteria — but at a much cheaper price point.

1 Best Peel The Ordinary Peeling Solution $14 Amazon See On Amazon One of the major sticking points about Drunk Elephant's Babyfacial is the price point — at $80, it's not exactly budget-friendly. That's part of what makes The Ordinary Peeling Solution so fantastic. At $14, it's seriously affordable — and the already-a-cult-favorite formula is pretty amazing. It contains 30 percent AHA and two percent BHA, which is pretty close to Drunk Elephant's formula. In fact, it contains 5 percent more AHA than Babyfacial, making it slightly more exfoliating. Reddit users actually seem to prefer The Ordinary's version, because of the price tag and the results. In just 10 minutes, it buffs away dead skin, leaving behind a clear complexion that's soft, smooth, and glowing. Use it twice a week, and you'll be amazed at how radiant your skin is.

2 Best Mask Herbivore Blue Tansy Resurfacing Clarity Mask $48 Amazon See On Amazon If you're interested in a more traditional mask formula, try Herbivore's Blue Tansy Resurfacing Clarity Mask. Like Drunk Elephant's formula, it contains both an AHA and BHA to resurface dead cells and even out skin tone — for $30 less. White willow bark is the source of the BHA, because it's high in salicylic acid; it exfoliates the top layer of skin, getting rid of the gunk clogging your pores. Fruit enzymes offer up the AHAs, which deeply exfoliate, while aloe leaf soothes and blue tansy reduces redness. Put all of that together, and beauty pros agree that this stuff is fantastic — especially for folks who find Babyfacial a little too harsh for their skin.