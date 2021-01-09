Dish drying mats can be a lifesaver for anyone who hand-washes dishes, particularly if you don't have a lot of counter space. The best dish drying mats are designed to help your dishes air dry faster, but unlike standard dish drying racks, they have relatively small footprints and can be rolled or folded for easy storage when not in use.

There are a few ways that dish drying mats help your dishes dry quickly. Microfiber mats are super absorbent, which prevents dripping kitchen items from sitting in a puddle on the counter. They're also extremely low in profile, often machine washable, and easy to store. On the other hand, mats made from ribbed silicone aren't absorbent, but aid the drying process by providing ample airflow beneath the dishes. Ribbed silicone mats are also often dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and because silicone is heat-resistant, you can also use these mats as a trivet (and everyone with a small kitchen knows how important multi-use items are!). If you want the best of both worlds or the option for some structure, you could also opt for a microfiber mat that comes with a small dish drainer tray to fit on top and hold your dishes upright.

Whichever type is right for you, here's my roundup of the best drying mats to suit just about any kitchen countertop space.

1. A Fan-Favorite Microfiber Dish Drying Mat For Less Than $10 S&T INC. Reversible Microfiber Dish Drying Mat $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Functionality meets style with this S&T INC. reversible microfiber dish drying mat, which stands out on Amazon with a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 15,000 reviews. This chic mat should look cute on your counter (it comes in a bunch of colors and patterns), and it's double-sided, so you can switch between patterns and solid colors on a whim. According to the manufacturer, the mat can absorb up to four times its weight in water, which means even your dampest dishes can dry on the mat without creating a countertop puddle. When you're done using the mat, it can be machine washed in cold water, rolled up, and put away to free up your counter space. It measures 16 by 18 inches. Positive Amazon review: "This mat is perfect for my needs. I don't keep a dish rack on my counter, and I use this whenever I have to hand-wash more than a few items. It's thick for cushioning purposes and very absorbent. It goes through the washer and dryer and comes out looking like new, even after a dinner guest dripped cranberry sauce on it!"

2. The Best Silicone Dish Drying Mat OXO Good Grips Large Silicone Drying Mat $16 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 2,900 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating overall, there's no question that people love the OXO Good Grips silicone drying mat. The mat measures 16.9 by 12.5 inches and has a ribbed design that allows air to flow under the dishes while lifting them above any accumulating water, which can aid in drying. Constructed of food-safe silicone, it's heat-resistant up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it safe to throw in your dishwasher or use as a trivet. When you don't need it, the mat can be rolled up and stashed out of sight. The mat's only available in one color (gray) and comes in packs of one or two. Positive Amazon review: "Perfect size for the sink area because it doesn't take up a lot of space. Very flexible, does not smell out of the box, has a very clean feel to it. The grooves are nice and deep, allowing for air to circulate under wet items. The groove around the perimeter keeps excess water from flowing onto the counter. It seems to dry quickly. Rolling it up for storage is a breeze."