With one (or nine) of the best digital picture frames, you have the flexibility to display your favorite photos from your smartphone in a frame — without printing them out. These space-saving gadgets even come with some pretty cool features like video playback, slideshows with background music, built-in cloud storage, motion sensors, and more.

When shopping for a digital frame, there are a couple of things to consider, most importantly the frame's screen size and resolution. The best digital picture frames are 7 to 9 inches or larger. With these measurements, you’ll get the standard 4-by-6 or 5-by-7 photo sizes displayed. The same goes for resolution. The higher, the better. An excellent ballpark to shoot for is 800 pixels by 600 pixels or greater. (So you know: Larger frames should have higher resolutions.)

Storage and memory options are also important when choosing digital frames. Some frames include built-in memory so you don't have to rely on a memory card, while others use memory card slots. Definitely check to make sure the memory card format on the frame matches your digital camera. Even better, digital frames also connect to your smart devices via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB. Choose a frame that best suits your connectivity needs and, of course, your decor.

If you need help deciding, here's my list of the best digital picture frames.

1 The Overall Best Digital Picture Frame, All Things Considered Nixplay Seed Digital Picture Frame $150 Amazon See On Amazon The Nixplay Seed is the digital picture frame that does it all. This large, 10.1-inch frame features a 1,280-by-800 resolution with advanced Hu-Motion sensors that automatically turn on and off when it detects someone has entered or left the room. It stores up to 20,000 photos, thanks to 8 gigabytes of internal storage. However, it also has 10 gigabytes of free online cloud storage, and it's all manageable via the Nixplay Mobile app. Because this frame is Wi-Fi enabled, it allows you to instantly display pictures from your phone or social media accounts. It even comes with a remote control and the option to create shareable photo playlists. Amazon reviewers say it makes a great Alexa-enabled gift, with one person writing that their parents "LOVE this" and "think it's the best gift they've ever gotten."

2 Also Great: A Digital Frame With A Touchscreen Aluratek Digital Photo Frame $230 Amazon See On Amazon If touchscreen is more your thing, the Aluratek Wi-Fi digital frame is a great option. Its LCD touchscreen display, which Amazon reviewers say automatically resizes both photos and videos to fit the screen, has a 1,024-by-768 resolution and built-in speakers. You can actually create slideshows and make the background music your own playlist. This frame is compatible with iPhone, Android, and most smart devices, boasting 8 gigabytes of internal storage as well as file transferring options via USB. Like the other frames on this list, it also lets you upload images from your social media accounts. However, its versatile apps (a full-screen calendar and weather, for example) really set it apart.