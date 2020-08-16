Ever wonder how cafes and crepe shops make it look so easy to prepare perfectly golden, lacy crepes? It starts with the batter, but the real key is in the cooking surface — and practice! You’re likely familiar with the large crepe makers that commercial establishments use, but for home cooks, the best crepe makers are compact, easy to clean, and affordable. These handy gadgets vary in their functionality and performance, so here are a few things to keep in mind as you browse your options.

The very best crepe makers have an adjustable temperature dial, so you can control the heat and browning. Since crepe makers are essentially a round griddle, they can be used to make a range of recipes, including pancakes, dosas, blinis, or tortillas.

You can also find stovetop crepe pans where the temperature can be adjusted by using your stove’s controls. These tend to take up less space and are a good alternative to electric models. Certain crepe makers include accessories like spreaders and flippers, which are convenient and can help with the learning curve of perfecting crepe-making.

So if you’re ready to try your hand at creating this classic French dish at home, we've rounded-up the best crepe makers below.

1. The Overall Best CucinaPro 12-Inch Non-Stick Crepe Maker with Spreader and Recipes $39.95 | Amazon See on Amazon Crepes traditionally measure around 8 inches in diameter, so the large 12-inch cooking surface of this crepe maker from CucinaPro provides room for error, or the opportunity to make your crepes slightly larger if you like. The nonstick aluminum surface is easy to clean and also has a rim around its edge to contain excess batter. You can choose between five temperature settings by using the sliding control, and the CucinaPro also has an on/off switch and ready light to let you know when the plate is hot. The crepe maker has rubber feet for stability, and while it doesn’t come with a spatula or batter cup, it includes a batter spreader and recipes for basic crepe batter, mushroom crepes, and blueberry blintzes.

2. The Best Crepe Pan Cuisinart 623-24 Chef's Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized 10-Inch Crepe Pan, Black $25 | Amazon See on Amazon If you want to take a more traditional approach to crepe-making (or have limited counter space), this crepe pan from Cuisinart is easy to store and works on any stovetop other than induction. The pan’s 10-inch diameter and tapered rim allow you to pour and swirl batter to make uniform crepes on the nonstick Quantanium surface. The versatile design is ideal for making pancakes, grilled sandwiches, and other recipes that need flipping, since the edge isn’t as high as traditional nonstick frying pans. Since the heat is controlled by your stove, it can take some practice to dial-in on the right temperature, as well as to spread and flip the crepes. The Cuisinart doesn’t include any accessories, but a flexible silicone spatula is a helpful tool if you have one.