For such a tiny little tube, mascara tends to inspire big opinions. When it came to selecting the best CoverGirl mascaras, the highly opinionated beauty lovers on Amazon, as well as Reddit’s many beauty subreddits, had plenty to say. Naturally, the brand’s best-selling LashBlast Volume Mascara, with its ability to boost your lashes into the stratosphere, was mentioned repeatedly, as was Clump Crusher, a favorite with those who prefer a more natural look.

But since you’ve got to replace your mascara every two to four months to avoid eye infections, you might as well play around with some of the brand's other, lesser-known mascaras to see what else works for you. Beyond those two perennially popular picks, what else should you swipe over your lashes? Based on ratings and reviews, here are three fantastic and affordable Covergirl mascaras, ahead.

But first, some mascara tips. For best results, start with a stellar eyelash curler. When you pull out your mascara wand, wipe off any excess clumps with a clean tissue. Then, apply the mascara to your lashes using a bit of a wiggling, zig-zagging motion, rather than a straight-upwards swipe. If you plan on applying two layers of mascara, be sure to let the first coat dry before swiping on another. (If you're using primer, you don't have to wait for the primer to dry before using your mascara.)

Another quick note, before the shopping commences. Covergirl is the biggest beauty brand to become Leaping Bunny-certified by Cruelty Free International — another reason to feel good about buying makeup from the iconic drugstore brand.

And now, scroll on to shop a handful of the best Covergirl mascaras, all of which cost under $10 and are conveniently available on Amazon.

1. Best For Bold, Dramatic Lashes Covergirl LashBlast Fusion Mascara $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Covergirl's iconic LashBlast mascaras originally came in two versions: Volume and Length. This LashBlast Fusion Mascara combines both of those formulas, and it's sold in a variety of black and brown shades. Using the brand's FiberStretch technology and a big, oversized brush, it makes lashes look longer and fuller with each swipe. "This mascara has to be the best drugstore mascara I have ever used," commented one reviewer. "The brush is big enough to get all the upper lashes and yet precise enough to get to those stubborn bottom lashes. Covergirl has outdone themselves with this one." Another fan wrote, "The BEST mascara by Covergirl. Length plus non-clumpy volume... What more could you want."

2. Best For Naturally Short Lashes Covergirl The Super Sizer Fibers Mascara $5 | Amazon See on Amazon This is another Covergirl mascara that provides both volume and length. But what makes it unique is that it contains tiny little fibers that grip onto your lashes (even the smallest, shortest ones) to make them look radically thicker and longer. Not only does The Super Sizer Fibers Mascara give you plenty of added volume (Covergirl says an impressive 400% more!), but reviewers love this mascara's staying power, lack of flaking, and ease of removal. It's also available in several black and brown shades. One reviewer commented, "This quickly became my favorite mascara. I have very short, straight and few lashes. It's separates my lashes, lengthening them and [makes] them looks much longer than they are."