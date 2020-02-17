It's challenging enough to find the perfect concealer — one that matches your skin tone, covers up unwanted blemishes, and doesn't appear chalky — but it's even more difficult to track down the best concealers for dry skin. Why? Because many concealers contain ingredients that are meant to help treat acne, which often have drying side effects.

The good news is, the three concealers on this list are true beauty unicorns for people with dry skin, serving up flawless complexions without creasing, flaking, or causing irritation. Below, you'll find a budget buy that provides medium coverage and a just-right finish, a full-coverage foundation that does double duty as a concealer, and a 5-in-1 formula infused with skin-brightening turmeric. Check, check, and check!

Before you get to the concealer step, though, it's important to prep your properly skin after you cleanse it; that's the key to ensuring your makeup goes on smoothly and doesn't crease up. After washing your face with a gentle cleanser (dry skin types should go for a cream formula), apply a layer of serum followed by the moisturizer of your choice. If you plan on wearing concealer under your eyes, a hydrating eye cream will provide a nice, smooth base. You can also opt for a moisturizing primer or face oil designed for dry skin — and don't forget about sunscreen, which should come after moisturizer but before primer (or knock out two steps at once by investing in a primer that contains SPF).

Now that you know how to properly prep your dry skin, scroll on to shop the best hydrating concealers on the market right now.

1. The Overall Best Concealer For Dry Skin Julep Cushion Complexion 5-in-1 Skin Perfector with Turmeric $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This 5-in-1 magic wand is so much more than a concealer. Infused with turmeric to brighten your complexion and camellia seed oil for hydration, it illuminates and blurs skin, resulting in a smooth, demi-matte finish that looks completely natural. The formula is smooth and buildable (the brand even says it's crease-proof), and it's sold in 18 shades. Use it to concealer targeted areas, to highlight and sculpt your face, or all-over as foundation. "It is extremely lightweight, provides smooth overall coverage and gives you a beautiful glow. The concealer also stayed on the entire day, despite the August heat," commented one Amazon reviewer. "The elegant design makes this a discrete staple for any purse or work bag, and the smooth, gentle application allows for simple fixes and blemish coverage throughout the day," wrote another.

2. The Best Budget Concealer For Dry Skin Maybelline New York Fit Me Liquid Concealer Makeup $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Redditors and beauty bloggers swear the Maybelline New York Fit Me Liquid Concealer is a dupe for the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, a longtime-favorite of dry skin types. The formula is fragrance-free, oil-free, and non-comedogenic, making it a safe choice for all skin types — though those with dry skin will be particularly impressed by its creamy, long-lasting formula. "It applies like a dream - blends smoothly AND stays put for hours. Although the product has enough coverage to hide dark circles, it doesn't feel heavy on your face," wrote one reviewer with self-described dry, sensitive skin. Another fan of the concealer commented, "Extremely lightweight and easy to blend. Is not dry, cakey, flaky, or gooey. It lasts ALL day and is resilient in rain and to excessive sweating."