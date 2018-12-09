If you've heard the buzz about gravity blankets and are ready to try one out, you don't have to spend tons of money. In fact, the best cheap weighted blankets are a great entry point to this niche, science-backed blanket category.

Research actually supports claims that weighted blankets help with sleep and anxiety. Results from a 2015 study published in the Journal of Sleep Medicine and Disorders showed that weighted blankets can reduce insomnia and improve sleep quality. Additionally, a study in the academic journal Occupational Therapy in Mental Health confirmed that they can minimize anxiety in adults.

How To Shop For A Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets range from 5 pounds to 30 pounds and vary in size, with everything from small throws to king-sized comforters available. Most weighted blanket manufacturers provide weight charts that generally recommend choosing one that's roughly 10 percent of your body weight. However, keep this in mind: The bigger and heavier the blanket is, the more it's going to cost.

Though weighted blankets are known to get pricey, affordable options exist, and I've found a mix of weights and sizes for you. Here, shop a list of the three best cheap weighted blankets you can get on Amazon. They're all under $110, so take your pick and start reaping all the benefits of using a weighted blanket.

1 The Overall Best Cheap Weighted Blanket, All Things Considered Weighted Idea Weighted Blanket Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 20 pounds Dimensions: 60 inches by 80 inches Why it's great: This queen-sized weighted blanket by Weighted Idea weighs 20 pounds and has an under-$110 price tag, giving you serious bang for your buck. Made with 100 percent cotton, this blanket adds weight without feeling hot or overly restrictive. Its weighted inner layer features evenly-distributed plastic pellets (they're hypoallergenic, FYI) and is sealed with a soft cotton lining to prevent leakage. It's available in a number of different colors, too. What fans say: "This weighted blanket helps to add the weight without the heat. I love how it helps me sleep better. So many of these blankets are very expensive, but this one isn't pricey, yet still completely delivers all that I was hoping for. I recommend it."

2 A Highly-Rated & Breathable Weighted Blanket YnM Weighted Blanket Amazon See On Amazon Weight: 15 pounds Dimensions: 48 inches by 72 inches Why it's great: YnM's 15-pound weighted blanket uses a layering system that hugs your body for ultimate relaxation. Instead of a weighted layer, this one features small pockets with non-toxic glass beads sewn in, providing supremely even weight distribution and minimizing any bead-induced noise. Its cotton outer layer is breathable to provide optimal temperature control, and like the option above, you can get it a variety of colors. No wonder it has nearly 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon. What fans say: "I love this blanket. It is cool to the touch, and it’s the perfect weight that doesn’t feel too heavy or too light."