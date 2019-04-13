When waxing your bikini line with strips, there are a few things to know. First, you'll want to wait until your hair grows to at least 1/4 inch in length. This will make it easier for the wax to uproot your hair. Next, you should avoid doing it around the time you get your period every month. That's when the skin and nerves in that area will be the most sensitive, and waxing will be the most painful. Lastly, if you're not ready to shell out money on a salon appointment, do the research and pick the very best at-home wax strips for your bikini line. A lot of wax strips out there don't do the job well and can cause a mess in the process.

What else should you know? If you're using wax strips that are pre-loaded with the wax, you can likely use them cold or heat them up with your hands. But if any of them call for you to put them in the microwave, be mindful of the temperature. Overly hot wax strips can cause burning or scarring on your skin. Also, if you have any sort of skin condition like eczema or psoriasis, go to a professional. Don't risk exacerbating your skin with at-home kits.

All this said, I've done a deep dive and perused the options. These are the best at-home wax strips for your bikini line.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Veet Ready-to-Use Wax Strip Kit (40-Count) $8 Amazon See On Amazon These popular wax strips by Veet are designed to be used on your legs and all over your body. But, because they're formulated with shea butter, almond oil, and vitamin E, they're a great pick for areas of your body where the skin can be particularly sensitive or delicate (I'm looking at you bikini line). Even better, because you can use these cold, you won't have to worry about any burning or irritation on your skin after your done. They're also dermatologist-tested, so you can feel even safer using these along your bikini line. You'll get 40 strips in this pack, which is plenty to do your bikini area multiple times over, and still have some left over if you want to tackle your legs or any other area of your body. What fans say: "This product is great and deserves 5 stars, not 3.5, at least for bikini lines (have not tried on legs). Every time I use it on my bikini line the results are better and better and the process becomes easier and less painful (not like its unbearable to begin with)... The first couple times might not be that way but don't give up because they have ultimately solved all my bikini line problems.I cut the strips down to fifths or so. To remove excess wax when I run out of the towelettes I rub coconut oil on the offending areas which I believe may also reduce redness/irritation/ingrown hairs."

2. Most Affordable: A Pack of 68 Strips You Can Use On Your Bikini Line, Brows, & Upper Lip Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit (34 Count, 2-Pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon For just $11, you'll get two packs with 34 strips that are pre-loaded with wax and come in three different sizes so you can get every inch of your bikini line. You won't need to apply any heat to these strips, so delicate and sensitive skin will be safe from any heat damage. The formula is also infused with Marula and coconut oils to leave your skin softer and moisturized after you wax. These double-sided strips can easily be cut to fit the shape of the area you're waxing, and you can even use the extra strips you get in this value pack to wax other parts of your body like your brows and upper lip. What fans say: "It was absolutely brilliant for my bikini line and underarms- by far the best waxing and nearly painless! Will absolutely no longer be shaving those areas and only using this wax from now on!"