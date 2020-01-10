For those tired of rain boots and wearing two pairs of socks, it is officially time to start dreaming of the spring 2020 shoe trends. If the runways are anything to go by, this year is shaping up to be quite different than the last. Gone are the chunky sneakers that dominated spring for the past two years; this year featured an immense span of different shoe styles.

More tailored looks with flats, sensible heels, and loafers were seen across the board. Toes were in abundance as well, with low flip-flops, sandals of all kinds, and open-toed heels featured heavily on multiple runways — some Gucci models were just entirely barefoot. Knee-high boots, platforms, espadrilles, oh my; the sheer breadth of different shoe styles seen across runways leaves plenty of trends to keep your feet looking fire on every warm, sunny day around the corner. Check out all the trending styles below, and get a pair of shoes in each.

Loafers

It was only a few seasons ago when loafers first exploded in all their retro glory, and now, they're back and better than ever. From Chanel to Louis Vuitton to Balenciaga, this style dominated the spring 2020 runways once again. With a block heel and more pattern mixing, loafers have been revitalized again.

Strappy Heels

Just looking at these minimalistic, simple heels with long straps crisscrossing up the leg makes me feel the summer heat. Designers Stella McCartney, Donatella Versace, and Chitose Abe of Sacai all included the style in varying degrees of strappiness. They're the perfect way to accessorizes your leg without overheating in the summer weather.

Chained Heels

With the early 2000s on the cusp of its fashion revival, one trend has trickled into the spring runways: ankle jewelry. Valentino debuted a perfect innovation: Put the gold chains on the shoes. This style is a flawless way to subtly bling out just like you used.

Slides

While slides wander back and forth between the line of slippers to sandals, they have come back in a playful way. MSGM showed frayed, furry, voluptuous slides; Marni went more understated and colorful; Gucci shined with metallic; and Versace's looked straight from a swamp in the best way imaginable. If you're feeling creative, get ready for the vast ways to decorate your slides.

Knee-High Boots

Normally a fall staple, knee-high boots have made their way into spring — perfect for all those not in the mood for constant pedicures. Rick Owens had perhaps the most intense, chunky, space-themed boots possible, but brands like Miu Miu, Comme des Garçons, and Marc Jacobs showed boots with a more colorful, sock-like fit.

Espadrilles

Not your typical high-fashion shoe, espadrilles were highly stylized in the JW Anderson, Coach, and Dior shows. There were platform and bejeweled versions, some tied over pants others re-designed in many fun ways.

'70s-Inspired Platforms

The '70s were everywhere for spring 2020, and the most popular shoe from that decade was platforms. Thom Browne placed some of his models in sky-high platforms more than 5 inches high. Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, and Dries Van Noten stayed in the more comfortable zone of 2-3 inches tall.

Which style is going to be your spring move?