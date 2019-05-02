Well, well, well. Another year. Another pageant. I don't know why I assumed these would stop when Donald Trump became president. The truth is, Miss USA, Miss Universe, and Miss Teen USA are still thriving without their previous owner, and the Miss USA competition is right around the corner. On May 2, women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia will compete in the televised event in front of judges for the coveted title of Miss USA, which has some people wondering: What is the 2019 Miss USA prize? The best way for me to answer this is by saying, by looking at the past prize packages. Let's just say, you can put together a list of what you think Miss USA might win, and you're probably right.

Along with a literal crown, the winners of the competition have received a slew of lifestyle prizes and the opportunity to work with charities and philanthropic organizations near and dear to them.

In the past, when Trump owned the competition, the winners would regularly show off their "luxury New York City apartment."

It took me just a little digging to find old videos of previous Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, and Miss Universe winners showing off the "luxury" apartment, which looks like a relatively normal three bedroom unit with nice furniture and a lot of space.

Based on the dates of each video, it looks like the same residence was re-used over and over, a la a sorority house.

Excellence Channel DD on YouTube

OK! TV USA on YouTube

sabc3topbilling on YouTube

You guys get it. It's unclear if Miss USA is still using the same luxury apartments from the videos above.

The Miss USA website also outlines that along with the new accommodations, the Miss USA title also comes with:

A year-long salary; all paid living expenses; personal appearance wardrobe and styling by the official Miss Universe Organization fashion stylist; extensive international and domestic travel; and access to various New York City events including casting opportunities, movie premieres, fashion week, sporting events and career opportunities presented by one the world’s largest and most dynamic entertainment agencies, WME|IMG, parent company of The Miss Universe Organization.

The apartment will act as her home base "while she spends her reign traveling the country, developing and representing her platforms, and raising awareness and funds for charitable initiatives."

Though I have a million questions about the logistics of it all, it sounds good on paper. For funsies, here's a good look at the kind of crown we're talking about:

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That's Nebraska native Sarah Rose Summer, who took home the title in 2018. This year, she will pass on the sparkles and give up her reign to whoever wins on May 2nd.

No pressure, but the Miss USA website states the winner is someone who "must be confident. She must understand the values of our brand and the responsibilities of the title. She must have the ability to articulate her ambition. A contestant should demonstrate authenticity, credibility and exhibit grace under pressure. The women who compete embody the modern, global aspiration for the potential within all women."

Embody the modern, global aspiration for the potential within all women... right. Same same same.

You can tune in to FOX at 8 p.m. EST on May 2 to see it all go down. Break a leg, everyone! This is some wild stuff.