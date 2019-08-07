The 2019 Emmys Will Not Have A Host, So Great Ready For A Ton Of Presenters

The year 2019 was a big one for the Oscars. For the first time in thirty years, the televised awards ceremony did not have a host. For many, it was an anxious decision, as the last time the Oscars tried that, in 1989, it had been a disaster show. But much has changed in the decades since, and the hostless Oscars were a surprise hit. They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. If so the Oscars must feel complimented indeed, as the 2019 Emmy Awards will not have a host either this year, making it the second high profile awards show to go this route.

Speculation that the Emmys and the network airing them, Fox, were going this direction, has been rife for weeks. Usually, the Emmy hosts, representatives of the channel broadcasting the Emmys, are announced months in advance. For instance, NBC, who aired the Emmy Awards in 2018, announced that year's hosts would be Saturday Night Live comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che back in April.

And yet, when the 2019 Emmy nominations were announced on July 16, no hosts had been named, and Fox had given no hint of who they might be. Could Fox be doing the same? Considering the hard move towards sports and unscripted programming in the wake of the Disney-20th Century Fox merger that left it behind, it would make sense.

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier confirmed this was the case during the executive session at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

It should be noted the last time the Emmys went hostless was in 2003, which was also a year Fox aired the awards ceremony. (The "Big Four" broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, currently share rights to airing the ceremony and do so round-robin style year-to-year. Next year it will be ABC's turn.) Prior to 2003, the Emmys had only gone hostless twice, once in 1998 (on NBC) and in 1975 (on CBS).

According to Deadline, the rationale cited by Fox's executives was that a hostless ceremony would allow the proceedings to focus on the series at hand. The 2019 Emmys will be honoring the end of three long-lived and top-rated shows, HBO’s Game of Thrones and Veep, and CBS’ The Big Bang Theory.

Fox's Charlie Collier told the assembled reporters not to worry about the show being dull without a stand up comic host to carry it. There will be entertainment, and viewers should expect an opening number. Producers are working on the production now, and it's looking good. According to Variety's reporter Michael Schneider, he said:

I love that the producers are so thoughtfully approaching these choices. There will be many surprises, and it will be entertaining.

Personally, I would love an opening number starring the wide range of cast that's been part of Game of Thrones over the years. They've already proven themselves with the Game of Thrones: The Musical skit. A live Emmy stage show would be next level.

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, on Fox.