The '13 Reasons Why' Season 4 Soundtrack Will Get You In Your Feels

Things are about to get moody, because Netflix just released the soundtrack for the final season of 13 Reasons Why. The hit teen drama is known for its dark themes and bleak, oftentimes gruesome subject matter, and the show's soundtrack has always been a huge part in heightening the story's emotional impact. The 13 Reasons Why Season 4 soundtrack is full of atmospheric jams, as well as some surprising throwback hits.

The first three seasons of 13 Reasons Why established the show's musical tone by featuring a ton of emotional songs by indie bands and artists, and for the most part, Season 4 is continuing that trend. The final season's soundtrack will likely introduce viewers to several unfamiliar artists, as the bulk of its 60-song Spotify playlist consists of newer indie and electronic artists. These ambient, diffused tunes serve as the perfect way to get into the mind of Clay Jensen, even if Clay's mind may not be a super great place after all he's been through.

Not all of the Season 4 tracks are from lesser-known bands or artists, though. The playlist also features songs by St. Vincent, James Blake, Juice WRLD, The 1975, Vampire Weekend, Perfume Genius, Arcade Fire, and H.E.R. Perhaps the most recognizable song for 13 Reasons Why fans is Troye Sivan's 2018 single "The Good Side." Past seasons have featured a standout track from from a pop artist in their soundtracks, including songs by Selena Gomez and Charli XCX, so Sivan's song may fill that role in Season 4.

The biggest surprises come from the collection of throwback songs that appear on the soundtrack. Classics like "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" by Frankie Valli and "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John definitely stand out among the other songs. The playlist also includes songs by iconic rock artists Peter Gabriel, Lindsey Buckingham, and The Replacements.

Unfortunately, fans who were hoping for 13 Reasons Why executive producer Selena Gomez to appear on the soundtrack again were let down. The same goes for fans hoping Dylan Minnette's band Wallows would be featured as a part of the show's soundtrack before the series came to an end. Still, the final season's playlist is full of a diverse pool of music featuring artists ranging from completely unknown to global superstars, so it's almost a guarantee that listeners will find something they like after giving it a listen.

13 Reasons Why Season 4 is on Netflix now.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.