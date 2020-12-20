There’s a lot to love about sweatshirts — they're soft, cozy, and thanks to the many styles available online, you can look as dressed up or down as you want. From crew necks to 100% cotton hoodies, the best lightweight sweatshirts will give you the comfy style you love, without adding bulk, and they’re great for layering on chilly days or wearing on their own.

The perfect sweatshirt is all about comfort, so I’ve included options made from breathable cotton and soft and moisture-wicking polyester. Plus, many are blended with rayon or spandex for extra comfort and stretch, making them great for outdoor workouts. And to maximize softness and warmth, you can opt for a fleece-lined sweatshirt that packs a lot of coziness into its lightweight design.

Read on for the best lightweight sweatshirts on Amazon. Whether you want an everyday crew-neck sweatshirt, a cute cropped hoodie, or a fashion-forward sweatshirt with chic details, there’s sure to be one (or a few!) looks you’ll want to add to your closet.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Classic Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt Hanes V-Notch Fleece Sweatshirt $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic fleece-lined sweatshirt is one you’ll want to wear every day — not to mention the fact that it has more than 14,000 reviews, and it’s super affordable. The sweatshirt is made from a blend of cotton and polyester and features a crew neckline with a V-notch detail and a ribbed hem and cuffs. The soft fleece lining adds warmth and coziness without the bulk. Plus, the sweatshirt is tag-free for added comfort. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 11, including violet, pale pink, and blue heather An enthusiastic reviewer: “Super comfy and cozy lightweight pullover!”

2. This Lightweight Hoodie That Feels Like Your Favorite Tee Goodthreads Vintage Cotton Hoodie $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Create an effortlessly chic look with this lightweight 100% cotton hoodie. It’s made from slub cotton yarn, which gives it the feel of your favorite broken-in T-shirt, and it has a relaxed fit, a roomy kangaroo pocket, and ribbing at the cuffs and hem. Choose from solids and prints. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 8, including deep blue, charcoal heather, and black and cream stripes An enthusiastic reviewer: “This is a great lightweight sweatshirt. It's super soft and very comfortable.”

3. An Everyday Crew-Neck Sweatshirt In Plus Sizes Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Crew-Neck Sweatshirt $25 | Amazon See On Amazon A comfy crew-neck sweatshirt is a wardrobe staple, and this one is made from a lightweight and breathable blend of cotton and polyester. The V-notch neckline and ribbed cuffs and hem provide classic style and fantastic comfort. Choose from five versatile colors that’ll go with everything. Available sizes: 1X - 6X

Available colors: 5, including burgundy, black, and charcoal heather An enthusiastic reviewer: “True-to-size, and medium-light-weight, this sweatshirt is the perfect blend of quality and comfort. [...] perfect for pulling easily on over my normal clothes for early morning or evening warmth, and fall walks where I need a little more than normal, but don't want a heavy jacket."

4. An Oversize Sweatshirt With Pockets Aygience Casual Sweatshirt $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike most crew-neck sweatshirts, this one has side pockets, earning it bonus points for convenience. The lightweight oversize sweatshirt is made from a cotton-polyester blend and features a longer hem that’s easy to pair with your favorite leggings (or anything else). Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 5, including blue, red, and khaki An enthusiastic reviewer: “These shirts are so soft and comfortable. Lightweight and looks great.”

5. A Soft Color-Block Sweatshirt Esstive Crew-Neck Sweatshirt $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This cute color-block sweatshirt makes it easy to feel put together without sacrificing comfort. It’s made from cotton and polyester, with a soft fleece lining and comfortable elastic cuffs. There are several color-block combos to choose from, as well as classic solid shades. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available colors and styles: 16, including plum, taupe, and smoke blue and gray An enthusiastic reviewer: “So comfy and cute. Loved it so much I ordered another in a different color and joggers to match.”

6. This Cute Cropped Hoodie Romwe Cropped Hoodie $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Pair this cute cropped hoodie with a pair of high-waisted pants or leggings for an easy, breezy athleisure look, or, add a layer of statement to any outfit. No matter how you style it, the color-block hoodie is soft and stretchy, thanks to a blend of rayon, polyester, and spandex, and you can choose from seven colorful styles. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available colors: 7, including burgundy, pink, and light blue An enthusiastic reviewer: “Very happy with this hoodie. Not a typical hoodie. A lot of style, lightweight and so soft and comfortable.”

7. A Comfy & Classic Full-Zip Hoodie Just My Size Plus-Size Full-Zip Hoodie $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You can’t beat the versatility of a classic full-zip hoodie — it’s just easy to slip on and off as needed — so it’s no surprise this one has received more than 6,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating. The sweatshirt is made from a blend of cotton and polyester, and features a soft brushed lining and cozy split kangaroo pocket. Plus, the hoodie and covered zipper gives it that dash of polish that makes it super versatile. Available sizes: XX-Large - 5X and 16 - 24

Available colors: 9, including slate heather, aquamarine, and pale pink An enthusiastic reviewer: “Very comfortable soft and lightweight sweater.”

8. A Pullover That Comes In Lots Of Prints Romwe Lightweight Sweatshirt $21 | Amazon See On Amazon With dozens of cute styles to choose from, including tie-dye, rose, and sunflower prints, this lightweight sweatshirt looks so polished, whether it's paired with your favorite jeans or a skirt. It’s made from 100% polyester, so it’s durable and wrinkle-resistant, and it features a classic crew neckline and a ribbed hem and cuffs. Available sizes: X-Small - 4X

Available styles: 40, including sunflowers, tie-dye, and roses An enthusiastic reviewer: “Lightweight and comfy. Fits great. Nice floral designs. You can dress it up or dress it down. Love it!"

9. This Cute Sweatshirt With A Scalloped Hem Romwe Scalloped Hem Sweatshirt $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This sweatshirt with a scalloped hem is super cute and comes in rich colors like wine red and dark emerald green. There’s also a style with pearl accents on the sleeves — the perfect dressed-up version of a sweatshirt. The fabric is a blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex, so it offers stretch and breathability, and the drop-shoulder sleeves creates a looser, effortlessly cool fit. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available colors: 12, including black, baby blue, and white An enthusiastic reviewer: “This top is really great for a casual or dressy look! It is a soft lightweight sweatshirt fabric and the scallop detail really makes this different.”

10. This Quick-Drying Fleece Pullover Hanes Sport Performance Fleece Pullover $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want a lightweight top for cold-weather workouts, hikes, and more, this highly rated performance quarter-zip pullover will give you the comfort and style you’re after. The polyester-spandex fabric is moisture-wicking to keep you dry, and it has stretch that allows you to move freely. There are thumbholes to help the pullover stay in place even while you're moving, and the drop-tail hem provides more coverage than most sweatshirts. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 5, including berry, black heather, and blue An enthusiastic reviewer: “Comfortable, lightweight, sweat-wicking top. Really like the thumb holes and the quarter zip.”