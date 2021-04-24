Very few pieces can lay claim to French-girl chic, the downtown art scene, and Audrey Hepburn’s elegance all in one garment, but the best black turtlenecks are indispensable pieces no matter what kind of aesthetic you’re currently channeling. Brace yourself: You’ll probably want more than one of the picks below, whether you’re stocking up on the basics or rounding out your collection with trendier styles.

Though they often get pegged as cold-weather staples, turtlenecks are so classic, it's easy to find them in every sleeve length imaginable. The wardrobe workhorse can be worn interchangeably with any outfit that normally calls for a trusty tee or sweatshirt, but you’ll be stunned by the style difference that the simple swap makes.

If you’re only planning to buy one, make it a fitted long-sleeved turtleneck that will give you at least three seasons of wear: Wear it solo or layered under a cardigan or blazer. If you can, though, pick up at least one or two different styles for the coming seasons: maybe a chunky turtleneck and a cashmere version for staying cozy when the mercury plummets, and a sleeveless turtleneck and a crop top for breezier looks when things heat up. You’ll wear them all a lot more than you think.

You can also have some fun adding trendier picks, like a subtle slice cutout or a turtleneck with ever-fashionable lantern sleeves. Surprisingly, each can be had in almost 100% cotton — because, as you can see, even the most trendy turtlenecks have staying power.

With that in mind, here are the 11 best black turtlenecks to buy now.

1. The Soft Black Turtleneck You Can Wear Year-Round The Drop Phoebe Turtleneck $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Everyone needs a good, quality basic that can be worn year-round, and this classic black turtleneck from The Drop is light enough to work year-round. It's made from modal, which is an ultra-soft form of rayon, with plenty of spandex for stretch. The thin, slinky knit is cozy and easy to layer in cold weather while feeling breathable on balmy days. "Like others said, this is a very form fitting shirt, but the material is super soft and stretchy, so it's tight, but comfy," a shopper promised. If you prefer a 100% natural fabric, try this Supima cotton turtleneck on for size — it's top-shelf cotton yet nicely affordable. Available options: 7

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

2. A Cropped Mock Turtleneck For All Your Going-Out Looks Artfish Long Sleeve Crop Top $17 | Amazon See On Amazon There’s something so elegant yet modern about a long-sleeved crop top, and this one has a seamless mock neck for total minimalism. The cotton-poly blend has a satiny sheen with a cozy, light fleece backing so you can even take it out in cold weather, and double-stitched seams for a strong finish. (If you're considering multiples, reviewers were especially pleased to note that the white was completely opaque.) "I bought four or five of them," a fan confessed. "True to size, short enough to show a bit, but long enough to come down to the bottom of my ribs and still be comfortable" Available options: 23

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

3. This Chunky Turtleneck Sweater With A Cult Following ZESICA Oversized Turtleneck Sweater $37 | Amazon See On Amazon This chunky turtleneck has nearly 12,000 ratings from Amazon fans for its affordable style and cozy comfort. The 100% acrylic is knitted into a shaker stitch with wide ribbed finishing on the neck and cuffs, and the sweatshirt-worthy baggy cut and dropped shoulder make for a casual sweater that looks high-end. "I was surprised at how warm it is because it feels so lightweight and not as cumbersome [...] I could easily wear a cute vest/jacket over this without it bunching up," one reviewer reported, who admitted wanting more in a few different colors. "The turtleneck is not tight- fits very comfortably and the roll detail that matches the cuffs are a nice touch." Available options: 25

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4. A Wildly Popular Turtleneck Bodysuit MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Another Amazon favorite, this turtleneck bodysuit is a must-have layer when you want a sleek tucked-in look that you don’t have to fuss with. The modal blend is downy-soft and stretchy with plenty of spandex, and there's a snap crotch so you don’t have to completely disrobe when nature calls. "This is so soft and so comfortable," a shopper praised. "I was worried about the snaps being uncomfortable, but you don’t even know they’re there. I also worried for the price if it might be see-through but it’s not at all." Available options: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6. This Stretchy Ribbed Turtleneck With A Trendy Cutout ForeFair Fitted Long Sleeve Keyhole Turtleneck $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For a piece so stylish, it's a pleasant surprise that it's made of pure cotton, which gives this eye-catching turtleneck top the power to become a reliable go-to. The secret to its bodycon fit might lie in the rib knit, which gives fabrics extra stretch. And its cutout neckline is anything but traditional yet simple enough to wear almost anywhere. "If anyone is looking for a cute, good quality, long sleeve top I highly recommend this one," a fan gushed. "I’m so impressed with the quality! I purchased the cream and black and they are both so nice in person. The material is a thick and stretchy ribbed material (almost feels like a compression material, which I like)." Available options: 3

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7. A Plus-Size Turtleneck Shoppers Rave Is The *Perfect* Length Woman Within Plus Size Turtleneck Tee Shirt $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This plus-size turtleneck is cut to feel easygoing, with the right amount of length for leggings but not so much hem that you couldn’t tuck it into a skirt if you wanted. Proper shoulder seams ensure that the subtle A-line silhouette never looks baggy. The cotton-poly blend was described as being thick yet drapey, making for an easy layer on chilly days. "Excellent item: the neck is not too tight, the fabric is soft, cottony, the length is comfortable. Quite elegant," one fan reported. Available options: 17

Available sizes: Medium Plus — 5X-Large Plus

8. A Dressy Turtleneck In Windowpane Lace ZHENWEI Long Sleeve Lace Turtleneck Top $23 | Amazon See On Amazon When you have plenty of basics, add this dressy turtleneck to your collection to take it up a notch. It combines texture with lantern sleeves and narrow frills on the wrists and neck in a comfortable cotton blend you can still pair with jeans. And the sheer arms play well across multiple seasons. "This piece of clothing is amazing! It’s material is high quality, and it’s super soft! I absolutely love the style and design," a reviewer raved. This plus-size turtleneck with lace from Shein is also a good option. Available options: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10. A Cozy Boucle Turtleneck Tunic Practically Made For Leggings Goodthreads Boucle Turtleneck Sweater $41 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes only an oversized sweater will do. The Goodthreads turtleneck falls past the hip to be leggings-friendly, with an ultra-wide ribbed knit on the cuffs and hem that makes it look more expensive than it is. It’s woven from a synthetic blend that features a full 25% wool to feel extra-cozy. "This sweater is amazing! I love it! Its soft and warm and perfect for leggings or jeans. I have never been this thrilled with a sweater — ever," a reviewer gushed. (Also worth considering is this high-low turtleneck tunic for a super-stylish spin.) Available options: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large