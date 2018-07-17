The 101 Sickest Amazon Prime Day Deals (Up To 80% Off & Selling Out Fast)
Amazon's Prime Day's piping hot sales are live now through Tuesday, July 17 — but there's lots to sift through. Literally thousands of products are on sale (up to 80 percent off!) across all kinds categories. Lucky for you, our editors are hand-picking the best, most gotta-have items in real time. Read on to shop the prices that make a Prime membership totally worth it — and add them to your cart ASAP, because some of them are only available for a limited time and are sure to sell out.
35% Off Clarisonic's 2-Speed Facial Cleansing Brush
$110 (was $170)
Get 35% off Clarisonic's 2-speed facial cleansing brush. Its micro-massage technology gently cleanses the skin.
42% Off A Nespresso Machine With 30 Coffee Pods Included
$100 (was $172)
Nespresso is offering 42% off an exciting bundle: the Evoluo machine and a 30 of their best-selling pods, all for a mere $100.
30% Off Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Stila has 30 percent off their super-popular waterproof liquid eyeliner pen, so you can get it for just $15 today.
62% Off A Professional Knife Set
Professional-quality knives like can get costly, and that's why this $80 price for J.A. Henckel's 3-piece professional knife set is a steal.
50% Off Amazon's Best-Selling Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote
$20 (was $40)
Save a whopping 50 percent on Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick that gives you access to tens of thousands channels, apps, and even websites right from your TV.
Over $100 Off The Roku Smart TV
$250 (was $360)
The Roku Smart LED TV offers unlimited streaming capabilities to pretty much anything you want — all for $250 on Prime Day.
50% Off Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
These HD noise cancelling headphones with top-notch wireless sound quality are half the price right now. Score!
50% Off the Amazon Echo Dot & Kasa Smart Plug Mini Bundle
Amazon's second generation Echo Dot and Kasa Smart Plug Mini bundle are 50 percent, which is so worth it for access to Alexa's capabilities.
30% Off Bose Bluetooth Speakers
$70 (was $100)
Bose's wireless Bluetooth speaker with SoundLink technology is waterproof and easily portable. A steal for just $70.
46% Off A Professional-Grade Blender
$297 (was $549)
Get Vitamix's heavy-duty, 64-oz professional blender for $297. The possibilities are endless.
30% Off A Best-Selling Luxury Facial Cleansing Brush
$97 (was $139)
The Luna Mini 2 by Foreo uses adjustable T-sonic pulsations to effectively deep clean the face and give you a luxurious cleansing routine. Normally $139, today you can get this top-notch beauty tool for $97.
34% Off Contigo's Cult-Favorite Stainless Steel Travel Mug
Contigo's 16-ounce stainless steel travel mug comes with autoseal technology for no leaks and is a best-seller on Amazon. Today, get it for $11.
50% Off A Top-Rated Cool Mist Humidifier
Snag 50 percent off Pure Enrichment's highly-rated Cool Mist Humidifier, with cool-mist technology, auto shut-off, and other useful features.
20% Off The Original MakeUp Eraser
$16 (was $20)
For $16, you can get the original MakeUp Eraser — it's reusable and removes all your makeup by just adding water.
15% Off A Personal Coffee Maker
This compact, single-serve coffee maker by Bella has everything you need to get a bold, full-bodied flavor out of every K-cup — and today, you can get it for $43.
40% Off Compression Storage Cubes
$14.39 (was $24)
Don't miss this bundle of Gonex's ultra-convenient storage cubes — you'll get a set of large, medium, and small mesh compression bags for $24.
50% Off This Convenient Electric Skillet
$20 (was $40)
This ultra-durable, ceramic electric skillet by Bella has a non-stick surface and a super fast cooking time, making it a must-have kitchen tool. Grab it now for just $20.
56% Off A Stainless Steel Garlic Press
$13 (was $29)
Greenco's heavy-duty, stainless steel garlic press makes it easy to cook with garlic. It also comes with a free silicone peeler and cleaning brush, so act now while it's just $13.
36% Off This 5-Minute Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$83 (was $130)
Who doesn't love a good cold brew? You can make your own at home (and not have to wait overnight) with Dash's rapid cold brew coffee maker set — it includes everything you need and is on sale for $83 today.
20% Off A Quick-Heating Electric Kettle
$20 (was $25)
Hamilton Beach's 1-liter stainless steel electric kettle can heat up your beverages faster than a stovetop kettle or microwave — and it's just $20 today.
62% Off A Universal Steamer With Cover
Cuisinart's universal steamer with a cover and stainless steel handle can be used for a number of cooking needs, so grab it while it's $23.
20% Off A Sunscreen Mist Infused With Vitamin C
$15 (was $20)
Luxury beauty brand Supergoop! is offering their antioxidant-infused, non-aerosol sunscreen mist with SPF 30 for $15.
30% Off A Top-Rated White Noise Machine
Adaptive Sound Technologies' white noise machine lets you choose between 20 unique sounds and has a sleep timer for ultimate convenience. It's also highly-rated by Amazon customers, so don't pass up today's 30% off deal.
40% Off The Cards Against Humanity Bigger, Blacker Box
This sturdy storage case for Cards Against Humanity holds up to 2,500 cards, or the complete card set. If you're a fan of the game, snag it today while it's $12.
20% Off This Sterling Silver Moon Phases Bar Necklace
This homemade sterling silver bar necklace showcases moon phases in a pretty rose gold color and is $28 for today only.
35% Off A Set Of Assorted Dumbbells
$18 (was $27)
If you're in need of a reliable at-home dumbbell set, act now because AmazonBasics' neoprene dumbbells in various weights are just $18 today.
40% Off A Large Suitcase With Double Spinner Wheels
$120 (was $200)
This large suitcase by Delsey boasts double spinner wheels for multi-directional rolling and will last you for years, so you'll want to use this 40% off deal while you still can.
17% Off This Quick And Easy Breakfast Sandwich Maker
It doesn't get much more convenient than this versatile and easy-to-use kitchen tool that'll cook each part of your breakfast sandwich in minutes. Get it now while it's on sale for $25.
35% Off A Coconut-Themed Beauty Set By The Body Shop
$10 (was $15)
For just $10 you can get a decadent set of hydrating coconut beauty products including shower cream, body butter, hand cream, and a reusable travel pouch.
30% Off Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
$15 (was $22)
Stila's hydrating and long-lasting liquid lipstick is available today for $15. It's a crowd favorite, and you can even choose between 30 decadent colors for your pout.
30% Off AG Hair Moisture Fast Food Leave On Conditioner
Snag your 33.8-oz bottle of AG's ultra-hydrating leave-in conditioner for just $40 before it sells out — your strands will feel smoother than ever.
30% Off Mario Badescu Buffering Lotion
$13 (was $19)
This soothing, anti-inflammatory skincare treatment by Mario Badescu can be a lifesaver for nourishing cystic acne or inflamed skin, and at a reduced price of only $13.
30% Off On This BaByliss Flat Iron
This powerful flat iron heats up to 450 degrees to straighten your hair, and is 30 percent during Amazon Prime Day.
30% Off This Shampoo For Color-Treated Hair
$25 (was $35)
This color-enriching shampoo will help protect color-treated hair for longer, and you can snag it for just $25 while deals last.
30% Off This Stila Liquid Eye Shadow
$17 (was $24)
This fan-favorite Stila liquid eye shadow comes in 11 different shades to perfectly match your look, and is discounted 30 percent.
30% Off This Duo Of Nail Polish Primers
For stronger, shinier nails, this OPI nail polish primer and gloss is the ultimate purchase — and is 30 percent off now through Tuesday.
40% Off This Six-Pack Of No-Show Socks
This classic six-pack of everyday socks is moisture-wicking, won't show when you wear them with your favorite kicks, and is 40 percent off while Prime Day lasts.
64% Off This Champion Sports Bra
$8 (was $22)
For just $8, you can get this chafe-resistant sports bra from Champion. But, act fast, it's only on sale for a limited time.
30% Off This Proactiv Acne Cleanser
$23 (was $33)
This powerful facial cleanser exfoliates to remove dead cells from the surface of your skin, and helps clear up acne. It's available for 30 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.
44% Off This Silicone Baking Sheet
At nearly 50 percent off, this silicone baking sheet is the perfect addition to any baker's kitchen, so grab it while it's on sale.
