The 100 Best Gifts On Amazon With 2-Day Shipping

Holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions that require gift-giving can be a nightmare for procrastinators. Once you get around to actually shopping for a gift, you realize that — uh-oh — it'll take a week for that gift to arrive. Luckily, that's not the case with all these gifts on Amazon that are guaranteed to be on your doorstep within two days.

Even better — you won't have to sacrifice quality for the convenience of getting any of these gifts on time. After all, I'm sure most of us have had the experience of running out to the mall only to walk away with a gift we felt unsure about because our options were limited to whatever was left on the shelves at the stores we were able to hit up before closing.

Speaking of options, you'll find plenty here for everyone on your list. We have gift ideas for tea, coffee, and wine connoisseurs, beauty aficionados, frequent flyers, aspiring chefs, electronics enthusiasts, and lovers of the great outdoors.

And while a few of the items listed are a splurge, most of them are budget-friendly, which means you don't have to worry about spending too much just because you, well, procrastinated.

1. This Pillow Lap Stand That Conveniently Holds Electronic Devices And More Flippy Multi-Angle Soft Pillow Lap Stand $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This lightweight pillow stand is a great gift for any bookworm, especially for those who like to read on their electronic devices. Able to hold a tablet or book in three different viewing angles, this stand is comfortable and sturdy. It can be used almost anywhere and is even machine washable.

2. A Hanging Rope Hammock That's Great For Indoors And Outdoors CCTRO Hanging Rope Hammock Chair $36 | Amazon See on Amazon This hanging rope hammock can be placed in almost any environment, including a backyard or bedroom. Because of its cotton and polyester material, this hammock is breathable, durable, and won't tear over time. It can be used for all ages and holds up to 260 pounds.

3. This Bluetooth Tracker That Helps You Find Your Stuff Quickly And Easily Tile Sticker (2020) - 2 Pack $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This Tile Sticker pack can be a great gift for those who frequently complain about losing their personal items. Small and easy to attach, this Bluetooth tracker can locate items within 150 feet and has a battery that lasts for three years. To use, just open the app on your phone and ring the Tile to find your stuff.

4. This DIY Kit Perfect For Any Hot Sauce Lover DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Kit $42 | Amazon See on Amazon This hot sauce kit can make seven bottles of hot sauce and comes with a variety of ingredients to help create a perfect and spicy concoction. Packaged with peppers from local fifth-generation farmers in Boulder, Colorado, this kit even includes a "top secret" ghost pepper for those hardcore sauce lovers. It also comes with recipe cards for those who want to get tips from the pros.

5. A Charging Station That Can Charge Six Devices At The Same Time Hercules Tuff Charging Station Organizer (6 devices) $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This charging station can efficiently charge up to six electronic devices. With various cables, including four specifically for Apple devices, this station can charge electronics 80% times faster than others. Not only does it look great, but it keeps items secure and organized.

6. This Fun And Crafty S'mores Maker That's Only $20 Nostalgia Stainless Steel S'mores Maker $20 | Amazon See on Amazon For any dessert enthusiast in your life, this s'mores maker is an amazing gift to give them. With a hassle-free electric heater, this set comes with two roasting forks and four compartment trays to help bring the delicious outdoor activity right into the kitchen. Enjoy solo or with friends, and easily disassemble to clean.

7. These Hand-Crafted Plant Hangers That Are Super Useful For Plant Lovers Mkono Macrame Plant Hangers Set of 4 $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Suitable for indoors or outdoors, this plant hangers set is a great gift for the plant enthusiasts in your life. Woven out of 100% cotton cord, these hangers are durable, sturdy, and versatile. These baskets can hang pots either by the wall, curtain rods, or even by a window.

8. This Travel-Friendly Lingerie Pouch Organizer That's Under $15 SACSTAR Packing Organize $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Super lightweight and multifunctional, this lingerie travel pouch can fit underwear, accessories, toiletries, and cosmetics all-in-one bag. It easily organizes items and is even waterproof in case of accidental spills. It's great for those who are on-the-go often and need a solution to storing their personal items safely.

9. An Adorable Tea Infuser That's Shaped Like A Sloth Fred & Friends Sloth Tea Infuser $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This tea infuser is both cute and efficient for any tea lover in your life. Able to slowly brew for a perfect cup of tea, this infuser is also BPA-free and non-toxic. It's also eco-friendly and a great alternative to tea bags.

10. These Sleek Stemless Wine Glasses That Are Shatterproof Swanky Chef Stainless Steel Wine Glasses (Set of 4) $35 | Amazon See on Amazon In a set of four, these stainless steel wine glasses won't sweat and won't shatter when dropped. With double walls and vacuum insulation, these glasses can keep drinks either hot or cold for an optimal amount of time. They're also easy to hold and will limit any temperature transfer.

11. A Cold Brew Coffee Maker That's Portable And BPA-Free Asobu Portable Coldbrew Maker $33 | Amazon See on Amazon This cold brew coffee maker is portable, BPA-free, and can steep coffee for more than 12 hours. Able to hold 40 ounces, it also comes with a stainless steel mug that's spill-proof. With an airtight lid and double wall insulation, it can keep coffee cold for up to 24 hours.

12. This Durable Spice Carousel That Holds Up To 12 Spices KitchenArt Select-A-Spice Carousel $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Affordable and efficient, this spice carousel can hold up to 12 spices and is made of durable material. It precisely dispenses 1/4 of a teaspoon by simply twisting the dial. It's also easily stackable and can mount underneath cabinets.

13. This Mini Artist Board That's Super Calming And Eco-Friendly Zen Life Artist Mini Board $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Compact and reusable, this mini artist board is a great gift for the creatives in your life. Eco-friendly and mess-free, all that's needed to paint is water. After a few minutes, the painted image disappears and you can start a new creation.

14. These Natural Soap Bars From Bali That Are Suitable For All Types Of Skin Bali Soap - Natural Soap Bar Gift Set $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Ranging from coconut, lemongrass, papaya, and many more, these natural soap bars from Bali are gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin. Free from any parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, these bars keep your skin clean and moisturized. It also doesn't leave behind any residue.

15. A Bartender Kit That Makes Up To 3 Drinks At The Same Time Mixology Bartender Kit (Set of 14) $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This bartender kit ranges from a two-piece or 14-piece set. Suitable for beginners and even pros, this set includes a bar mixer that is leak-proof and can make three drinks at the same time. Its materials are all rust-proof and stainless steel, and is even dishwasher safe.

16. This Luxurious Mini Candle Set That's Under $50 NEST Fragrances Luxury Mini Votive Candle Set $41 | Amazon See on Amazon In a set of six, these mini candles range from fragrances like bamboo, Sicilian tangerine, and cedar leaf and lavender. Elegant and made out of premium wax, these candles can burn for three to four hours. Although luxurious, it's at an affordable price point and won't put a huge dent in your wallet.

17. n Elegant Serving Tray That's Natural And Can Be Written On VonShef Natural Slate Serving Tray $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This natural slate serving tray has a hexagon shape and stainless steel handles brushed with gold. Sophisticated and designed with a 100% natural slate, you can also write on this tray with chalk to label food. It's a great gift for those who entertain parties frequently.

18. This World Map Poster That Scratches Off Every Place You've Visited Landmass Goods Scratch Off Map Poster $23 | Amazon See on Amazon If you need a gift for a frequent traveler, this scratch-off map poster can highlight and mark all the different places visited. It includes 210 world flags, a scratch tool, and stickers. It's also designed beautifully in vibrant colors and comes in an eco-friendly box.

19. This Heavy Duty And Durable Shish Kabob Skewer Set That's Only $13 Unicook Stainless Steel Barbecue Skewer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Made out of stainless steel, this shish kabob skewer set can hold up to six kabobs at one time. It's super durable, heavy-duty, and is made out of long-lasting stainless steel. It's super ideal for barbecues and is also dishwasher safe, making it easy to clean.

20. This Cookie Press That Comes With 12 Different Designs OXO Good Grips Cookie Press $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This cookie press is super easy to handle, easy to clean, and is a great tool for those who like to bake often. With 12 different disks made out of stainless steel, you can make cookies out of heart, snowflake, and even butterfly designs. It also has a non-slip base to secure your press each time.

21. This Handy Phone Tripod That Comes With A Wireless Remote UBeesize Portable Phone Tripod $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Portable, lightweight, and durable, this phone tripod is great for capturing photos and videos. Universally compatible, it also has non-slip feet to secure your phone and take photos in all different angles. It even includes a wireless remote with a range of 30 feet for those fun group selfies.

22. A Home Security Camera That Sends Motion Detection Alerts To Your Email PVCTY Wireless Security Camera $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep an eye on things at home while you're away with this wireless security camera that connects to an app on your phone. The night vision-enabled camera features two-way audio and a motion sensor that sends an alarm to your email anytime it detects movement. The angle-adjustable camera can be mounted to the wall or ceiling or you can just set it up on a table or shelf.

23. This Water Bottle That Rolls Up Once You're Done Drinking Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle $25 | Amazon See on Amazon After you're done drinking from this collapsible water bottle, you can roll it up, secure it with the built-in strap, then stash it in your backpack... where it takes up next to no space. Made from flexible silicone, the shatterproof bottle features a leakproof screw cap. It's dishwasher-safe and available in colors like blue, red, gray, and purple.

24. These Copper Plated Canisters For Storing Flour, Sugar, And Other Cooking Staples Dutch International Copper Cannisters $43.10 | Amazon See on Amazon Your favorite cook will love these classic copper-plated canisters. The set comes with four canisters of different sizes; store up to 5 pounds of flour in the biggest canister, then use the smaller ones for sugar, pasta, coffee, or utensils. The canisters are tarnish-resistant and outfitted with tight sealing lids to keep food fresh.

25. A Scrubber And Cleansing Gel To Soften And Smooth Your Feet The FootMate System Foot Massager $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Cleanse, exfoliate, and massage feet with this foot scrubber. Ergonomically designed to fit the contours of your foot, it suctions to the shower floor and features softer inner bristles for scrubbing your soles and firmer outer bristles to soften and smooth rough skin. Use the accompanying cleansing gel with the scrubber — it's made with microbe-fighting tea tree oil and conditioning vitamin E.

26. A Color-Changing Bluetooth Speaker That Floats On Water Blufree Bluetooth Speakers with Colorful Lights $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Baths and pool parties just got a lot more fun with this Bluetooth speaker that actually floats on water. It gets better — the speaker has seven color-changing options and you can even set it to flash with the beat of the music. It provides up to eight hours of play time on one charge and the built-in microphone lets you answer calls.

27. An Anti-Theft Backpack That Keeps Your Valuables Safe From Pickpockets The Game Theory Anti-Theft Backpack $30 | Amazon See on Amazon The zipper on this anti-theft backpack is totally hidden, which means pickpockets don't stand a chance of getting in. The backpack is padded to keep electronics safe and features pockets specifically designed for your laptop, tablet, battery pack, and passport, along with an RFID protection compartment for your I.D. and credit cards. The backpack is also outfitted with a built-in USB port so you can charge your devices on the go.

28. These Hanging Fruit Baskets That Hold A Surprising Amount Of Weight Fox Run Copper Hanging Fruit Baskets $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Show off your farmers market haul — and keep your countertop free from clutter — with these hanging fruit baskets. The copper-finished baskets are super sturdy, with one reviewer saying, "the bottom basket holds a whole 5lb bag of potatoes," so you don't have to be shy about piling on the produce.

29. This Set Of Measuring Spoons And Cups That Are Better Designed Than The Rest Simply Gourmet Measuring Cups and Measuring Spoons Set $30 | Amazon See on Amazon These measuring spoons are extra narrow which means you can actually fit them into the narrow openings of spice jars. The measuring cups also boast a brilliant design — they can be used for both wet and dry ingredients, have pour spouts for easy transferring, and feature engraved measurement markings on the sides with metric equivalents. Made from durable stainless steel, all pieces are dishwasher-safe.

30. This Cute Cactus Throw Pillow That's Soft — Not Prickly Kikkerland Cactus Pillow $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Welcome some desert vibes into your home with this throw pillow that looks like a cactus. The bolster pillow is perfect for taking naps with — use it to support your neck, knees, or feet, then dream about an oasis in the desert. Reviewers say the pillow is "so cute and comfy" and the "perfect amount of squishy".

31. This Crepe Maker For The Aspiring French Chef CucinaPro Crepe Maker $40 | Amazon See on Amazon If you can't go to Paris, bring Paris to you — in the form of this easy-to-use crepe maker. The batter spreader helps you make a paper thin crepe, while the five temperature settings give you precise control overheat. And since the 12-inch plates are non-stick, you won't have any problem lifting up the crepe when it's done cooking. Use it to fry up pancakes, blintzes, and bacon too.

32. These Bottle Stoppers That Look Like Your Favorite Winter Hats Monkey Business Beanie Cap Bottle Stopper (Set of 2) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your wine cozy with these adorable bottle stoppers that look like beanies replete with cable knit "stitching" and a pom pom on top. The stoppers create an airtight seal that keeps wine, cider, and soda fresh until you're ready to sip again. Each set comes with two dishwasher-safe silicone stoppers.

33. This Nautically-Inspired Journal So You Can Detail The Voyage Of Your Life EvZ Leather Writing Journal $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This leather journal is a gift with true keepsake status. It's nautically-inspired with a compass emblazoned on front and anchor and ship wheel charms at the ends of the raw leather tie closures. Inside, the 7-inch journal is filled with 80 unlined sheets bound by rings — so you can add or remove pages anytime you like.

34. This Bracelet With Built-In Survival Tools That Any Outdoors-Person Will Love A2S Protection Paracord Bracelet $10 | Amazon See on Amazon A perfect gift for the outdoors-person or survivalist in your life, this paracord bracelet is outfitted with a compass, fire starter, emergency knife, and whistle. The bracelet itself is made from seven strands of super lightweight but durable parachute cord and it's available in four sizes for an exact fit. Choose from colors like red, orange, black, and green.

35. These Pressed Loose Leaf Teas That Are As Convenient As Tea Bags Tea Drops Sweetened Organic Tea $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Offering the best of both worlds, these pressed loose leaf teas give you the convenience of tea bags but the flavor and quality of loose leaf tea. The teas are pressed into shapes like hearts and stars and each set comes with eight teas in four flavors: matcha, rose Earl Grey, citrus ginger, and sweet peppermint — all displayed in a paulownia wood box with a sliding lid.

36. This Purse Organizer So That Small Items Don't Fall To The Very Bottom Where You'll Never Find Them Again ZTUJO Purse Organizer $29 | Amazon See on Amazon If you know someone who's always digging through their handbag for their keys or lip balm, this purse organizer is an extremely useful gift. Made from sturdy felt, the organizer stands upright in your purse and is outfitted with multiple pockets so you can always find your keys and lip balm (and hair ties and tissues and pens and hand sanitizer). Choose from multiple sizes and colors.

37. These Pot Holders That Double As Garlic Peelers And More Bekith Silicone Pot Holder $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Okay, so technically these are pot holders, but they can also be used as trivets, jar openers, spoon rests, and even garlic peelers — just use one of the mats to wrap up the garlic, then roll back and forth with your hand until the peel is removed. The silicone mats are dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 350 degrees.

38. This Easy Way To De-Stem Kale, Chard, And Woody Herbs Chef'n Herb Stripper $8 | Amazon See on amazon Cooking with greens just got a lot easier with this genius herb stripper. Just pull woody herbs and leafy greens through any of the tool's eight holes and the built-in blades will effortlessly de-stem. Use the bigger holes for chard, kale, and other leafy greens and the smaller holes for woody herbs like oregano, rosemary, and thyme. The stripper is top-rack dishwasher-safe.

39. This Jewelry Organizer You Can Actually Hang In Your Closet Misslo Jewelry Hanging Organizer $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This hanging jewelry organizer is an easy and space-saving way to keep all your baubles in order. The dual-sided organizer features 32 clear vinyl pockets for earrings, rings, and bracelets and 18 hook-and-loop closures for hanging necklaces tangle-free. One side of the organizer is outfitted with a pocket for a clothes hanger — slip one in and you can hang it directly from your closet rod.

40. This Bestselling Book That'll Change Your Life By Helping You Control Clutter The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up $10 | Amazon See on amazon Anyone who's read The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up can attest that this book really does change your life by helping you declutter your home. Written by Japanese cleaning consultant Marie Kondo, the bestseller helps you determine — category by category — what you should keep and what you should throw. (Hint: if it doesn't "spark joy" you should get rid of it.) A perfect gift for neat freak and the hopelessly disorganized alike.

41. This Yoga Set That'll Help You Perfect Your Sun Salutations Sivan Health and Fitness Yoga Set (6 Piece) $36 | Amazon See on Amazon For the beginner or advanced yogi in your life, there's this complete yoga set. It comes with an extra-thick, 1/2-inch mat, two yoga blocks, a mat towel, a hand towel, and a strap for stretching — which doubles as a strap to secure the mat when it's rolled up. Choose from colors like teal, black, pink, and red.

42. This Tiny Vacuum For Cleaning Up Dust, Crumbs, And Pet Hair FineInno Mini Vacuum Cleaner $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This mini vacuum is the perfect gadget for cleaning desks, tabletops, windowsills, and car seats. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, the vacuum effectively sweeps up dust, dirt, crumbs, paper scraps, and pet hair with just a few swipes. It's battery-powered and available in pink, baby blue, and basic black.

43. These Coasters Made From Natural Acacia Wood Lipper International Acacia Tree Bark Coasters $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Protect coffee tables and dining tables from drink condensation with these rustic coasters made from acacia wood. The natural beauty of the wood is left intact with tree rings visible on the surface and acacia bark surrounding the exterior.

44. These Salad Tongs Made From Eco-Sustainable Bamboo Totally Bamboo Salad Hands $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These salad tongs are made from eco-sustainable bamboo, a totally renewable resource that quickly regrows after being harvested. The extra-wide design of the tongs makes tossing salad or pasta a breeze and the notches on the back let you hook the tongs on the edges of the bowl so they don't slip in.

45. This Small Crossbody Phone Purse That's Perfect For When You Don't Want A Big Bag Weighing You Down MiCoolker Small Crossbody Phone Purse $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This compact crossbody phone purse is great for those times when all you need is the essentials: phone, credit card, I.D., and keys. Made from faux leather with gold accents, the purse is available in eight colors like black, red, khaki, and Kelly green. Take this with you to concerts and on sightseeing trips when you don't want to lug a big bag around.

46. These Cool Bookshelves That Make It Look Like Your Books Are Floating Umbra Conceal Floating Bookshelf $30 | Amazon See on Amazon These obsession-worthy bookshelves make it look like your books are literally floating in mid-air. The sturdy, L-shaped shelves come with all the hardware necessary for mounting them to the wall, which is easy and only takes a few minutes. The shelves come in three size options, so you can use them for War and Peace or the little novella you picked up in the airport book shop.

47. This Hilarious Game With Rules That Change Every Time You Draw A Card Asmadi Games We Didn't Playtest This at All $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Holidays and other celebrations might get a lot more interesting if you take this ridiculously fun game along. As the makers say, the only objective of the game is to "win," which becomes increasingly difficult given the fact that the rules change every time you draw a card from the deck. Ideal for two to 10 players, each round lasts for 30 seconds to five minutes, but it's so entertaining that this reviewer says, "We only stopped playing when we started falling over from fatigue."

48. A Bento-Style Lunchbox So You Can Pack A Square Meal For Lunch Bentgo Salad Lunch Container $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This Bento-style lunch box keeps all your food separate until you ready to eat it come lunchtime. The stackable set features a bottom container and a top container with separated compartments and a built-in cup for sauce or salad dressing. The airtight, clip-on lid has a separate utensil compartment that stores your fork. The set is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe and available in blue, gray, green, and purple.

49. This Mini Humidifier That Looks Like A Cactus AOLODA Mini Cactus Humidifier $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Moisturize dry-as-the-desert air with this mini humidifier that looks like a potted cactus. It's USB-rechargeable and the one-touch operation makes it easy to use. This is the perfect size for cubicles, dorm rooms, or packing in your suitcase so you can use it once you reach your destination.

50. These Packing Cubes That Magically Give You *More* Room In Your Suitcase YAMIU Packing Cubes (Set of 7) $21 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've got a frequent flyer on your list, this set of packing cubes is a sure bet. When zipped shut, the cubes compress your clothes, giving you more room for packing, and since they're super lightweight, they won't add any unnecessary heft to your luggage. The set also comes with a shoe bag and two clear, waterproof bags: one for checked toiletries and the other for carry-on liquids.

51. This Keychain Multitool That Performs 6 Handy Functions Swiss+Tech 7-in-1 Keychain Multitool $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This multi-tool is perfect for anyone who abides by the "Always Be Prepared" motto. The keychain multitool functions as a Phillips screwdriver, slotted screwdriver, knife, awl, and bottle opener. It even has a built-in LED flashlight so you can search for lost contacts and earring backs in the dark.

52. This Combination Sleep Mask Plus Bluetooth Headphones For A Better Night's Sleep LIGHTIMETUNNEL Bluetooth Sleep Headphones $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to these sleep mask headphones, you might actually catch some zzz's on your next flight. The mask blocks out light while the built-in Bluetooth headphones on each side play music without the discomfort of earbuds digging in when you turn your head to the side. Made from soft memory foam, the mask features 3-D contouring to keep eyelids comfortable and built-in controls so you can play, pause, skip tracks, and adjust the volume.

53. These Lip Balms And Lips Scrub Made From Naturally-Sourced Ingredients Chapstick Total Hydration Lip Gift Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Perhaps one of the most useful gifts you can give, this tinted Chapstick set comes with four balms with just a hint of color in shades like rose petal, pink nude, Bordeaux, and merlot. Made from 100 percent naturally sourced ingredients, the balms deeply quench dry lips with moisturizing raspberry seed and jojoba oils. The set also comes with a refreshing peppermint, Shea butter, and vitamin E scrub to exfoliate and condition lips.

54. This Reusable Hand Warmer That Gives Off Heat For Up To 12 Hours Zippo Refillable Hand Warmers $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep hands toasty on even the most frigid days with this reusable hand warmer. Just fill the slim, pocket-size warmer with Zippo hand warmer fuel and hold to a flame to light; don't worry — the result is actually flameless heat and it lasts for up to 12 hours. The warmer is durable, rugged, and available in colors like chrome silver, matte black, pink, and neon yellow.

55. This Set of 10 Makeup Brushes That Won't Break The Bank BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (Set of 10) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon For less than $10, you can buy a set of makeup brushes that would make any makeup artist proud. The soft and silky bristles deposit pigment with minimal fallout and make it easy to blend makeup to seamless perfection. The set comes with ten makeup brushes of various shapes and sizes for foundation, blush, bronzer, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and more.

56. This Face Massager That'll Revive Your Complexion In Seconds HaloVa 3D Roller Face Massager $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This V-shaped face massager features two 360-degree rotating disco ball style rollers — roll them along your face to boost collagen production, promote lymphatic drainage, bring down eye puffiness, and stimulate circulation — which will brighten the skin. It's also just the right size for massaging the neck and shoulders anytime you get a crick or knot.

57. This Air-Purifying Himalayan Salt Candle Holder Himalayan Salt Candle Holders by Himalayan Glow $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this Himalayan salt candle holder give off a warm, cozy glow, it also emits negative ions that purify the air and promote feelings of wellbeing — much like spending an afternoon in salty ocean air. Hand-mined in the Himalayas, the salt crystals retain their natural shape for a wild, ethereal aesthetic.

58. This Super Portable Power Strip That's Great For Travel POWERADD Mini Portable Power Strip $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This portable power strip is great for anyone who travels for work, but it's just as useful for anyone in need of some extra outlet space at home. About the size of a smartphone, the compact power strip is outfitted with two AC outlets and two USB ports and features a 12-inch cord that wraps right around the outside for neat and easy storage.

59. This Luxurious Faux Sheepskin Rug That's Way More Affordable Than You'd Think LOCHAS Faux Sheepskin Silky Rug $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Add a touch of fluffy flair to a bedroom or living room with this faux sheepskin rug. The 2-by-3-foot rug features a nonslip backing and will look equally great on the floor or draped over a couch or easy chair. The rug is machine-washable and available in the classic white pictured here, as well as funkier colors like coral, lavender, and pink.

60. This Mud Mask With That'll Transform Skin In Just 20 Minutes Spa's Premium Organic Dead Sea Mud Mask $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Give skin a full spa treatment with this deeply cleansing mud face mask. The sea-sourced mud is packed with minerals that deeply cleanse skin and tighten pores for a smoother, more even appearance. The mask is boosted with a blend of six other natural and organic extracts: shea butter, aloe vera, sunflower oil, jojoba oil, hickory bark extract and calendula oil. Together, these ingredients moisturize, detoxify, reduce redness, and soothe skin for a totally renewed complexion.

61. This Antioxidant-Rich Moisturizing Oil You Can Use On Your Skin, Hair, And Nails Ancient Greek Remedy Moisturizer for Skin $15 | Amazon See on Amazon For the less-is-more person, there's this super highly rated moisturizing oil that can be used on the face, nails, hair, and scalp. The all-natural, unrefined formula is made with a blend of organic cold-pressed oils, including, grape seed, sweet almond, lavender, and olive oil, along with a good dose of vitamin E. These powerfully hydrating ingredients all have the benefit of being rich in antioxidants too; that means they'll work hard to fend off pollutants and keep your skin in tip-top condition.

62. This Ice Cream Maker That Makes Ice Cream In Just Minutes Chef'n Sweet Spot Instant Ice Cream Maker $34 | Amazon See on Amazon If you think making homemade ice cream is a big time investment, this instant ice cream maker is out to prove you wrong. Just pour your ingredients into the fast-freeze pan, then continually turn over with the spade and you'll have a delicious bowl of ice cream ready to eat in minutes — no rock salt necessary. Use it to make frozen yogurt, sorbet, gelato, and frozen margaritas too.

63. These Memory Foam Slippers That'll Remind You Of Cozy Cabin Mornings ULTRAIDEAS Fleece Memory Foam Slippers $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Slip on these cozy memory foam slippers and you'll instantly feel like you've been transported to a rustic mountain cabin. The plush, fleece-lined slippers feature sweater-like knitting on the exterior and thick, non-slip bottoms. Choose from five colors: black, gray, royal blue, wine, and purple.

64. A Knife Sharpener That Sharpens In Just 3 To 4 Passes Lansky BladeMedic $11 | Amazon See on Amazon With over 3,000 reviews and an impressive 4.6-star rating, this knife sharpener features ceramic sharpening rods coated in tungsten carbide. In just three or four passes, these rods will restore the sharpness to all kinds of blades — including serrated blades, thanks to the pop-out diamond tapered rod. Use it for hunting knives, fishing knives, and kitchen knives.

65. A Cloud Key Holder That Uses Magnets To Hold Your Keys TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Key Holder $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If you know someone who always loses their keys because their head is in the clouds, you can gift them this magnetic cloud key holder. It mounts directly to the wall where the powerful magnets hold keys just by contact — no hooks necessary.

66. This Powerful, Compact Iron That's Just The Right Size For Travel Steamfast Mini Steam Iron $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfectly sized for travel, this mini steam iron will effortlessly smooth out the wrinkles and creases in your clothes once you've unpacked your suitcase. The dual-voltage iron heats up within 15 seconds and features three temperature settings and an adjustable dial to control steam output. Although it's sized for travel, the iron is powerful enough to use for your everyday, at-home laundry needs.

67. A Light-Up Magnifying Mirror That Folds Up Flat For Storage Floxite LED Magnifying Mirror $37 | Amazon See on Amazon Get your makeup just right — without permanently taking up bathroom counter space — with this magnifying mirror. It folds down flat for travel or storage when you're not using it, then pops up when you're ready to use it again. The mirror offers distortion-free 10x magnification and the eight battery-powered LED bulbs to provide bright illumination.

68. A Soap Dispenser With A More Hygienic Handle Joseph Joseph C-Pump Soap Dispenser $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This unique, C-shaped soap dispenser lets you pump soap with the back of your hand — this keeps the pump cleaner and more hygienic after handling raw meat while cooking. The non-slip base keeps the dispenser securely on the counter and the soap level indicator on the outside lets you know when it's time to refill.

69. This Mini Dustpan And Broom For Cleaning Up Small Messes Tiny Team Mini Brush and Dustpan Set $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Clean up small messes — after-dinner crumbs, scattered pet food, cat litter, and paper scraps — with this mini dustpan and broom. The set is made from recycled plastic, eco-sustainable bamboo, and silicone, and the brush locks into the pan and can be hung on a hook.

70. This Microwave Bacon Tray With A Splatter-Proof Lid MSC International Joie Piggy Microwave Bacon Tray $11 | Amazon See on Amazon The lid that fits onto this microwave bacon tray prevents splatter, so you don't have to wipe down the microwave after cooking. The BPA-free, dishwasher-safe tray accommodates four to five strips at a time and the raised ridges maximize crispiness by elevating the bacon to distribute heat and allow fat to drip off.

71. This Super Easy And Odor-Free Way To Peel Garlic OXO Good Grips Silicone Garlic Peeler $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Peel garlic faster — and without getting a garlicky smell all over your fingers — with this easy-to-use garlic peeler. Just slip a clove inside the tube and roll back and forth until the peel loosens. The tube is dishwasher-safe and you can keep it in the accompanying case when you're done using it.

72. An Electric Toothbrush That Removes Twice As Many Stains Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Level up someone's dental hygiene game with this electric toothbrush in modern black and gold. The toothbrush uses sonic vibrations and a W-shaped brush head to deeply clean teeth and remove up to twice as many stains as a manual toothbrush. It's USB-rechargeable and features a built-in timer and three modes: regular cleaning, sensitive teeth cleaning, and a massage mode for gums.

73. This Inflatable Lounger That Even Floats On Water WEKAPO Inflatable Lounger $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Kick back and relax on camping trips, beach outings, and at picnics with this portable inflatable lounger. It gets better — it also floats so you can lounge in the middle of a pool or on the lake. There's no air pump or mouth-blowing required to inflate; just unfold and wave through the air (really) to inflate. It's 7 feet long when fully inflated and features a pillow-shaped headrest for maximum comfort. Choose from 11 colors and patterns.

74. A Sturdy Bedside Shelf That Attaches Directly To Your Bed BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Anyone with a small bedroom will love this bedside shelf that replaces the need for a bedside table. It can be attached to both bed frames and boxsprings and gives you space to store drinks, books, and electronic devices. The shelf is made from bamboo, holds up to 15 pounds, and features lipped edges with notches for charging cables. With a super impressive 4.8-star rating, the shelf is available in four size options.

75. A Travel Wallet With Pockets For Your Passport And Boarding Pass Zoppen Travel Passport Wallet $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This travel wallet will keep all your things organized while you're abroad. The envelope-style wallet is designed with specific pockets for a passport, boarding pass, cash, cards, and I.D., along with holders for your keys and a pen. The wallet is available in a rainbow array of colors like paradise blue, forest green, hazelnut, and primrose yellow.

76. A 3-Tier Cooling Rack That Folds Up Flat For Storage Betty Crocker 3-Tier Cooling Rack $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Dedicated bakers will love this three-tier cooling rack for cookies, cakes, pies, bread, and muffins. It's extra sturdy, so it can even withstand heavier items (we see you, fruit pies) and when you're not using it, it folds up flat so you can store it in a cabinet. The rack is non-stick and dishwasher-safe.

77. A Foldable Wine Rack You Can Keep On Your Counter Sorbus Bamboo Foldable Wine Rack $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If you know a wine lover with limited storage space, there's this countertop wine rack that folds up when you don't need it. The sturdy rack has space to store six bottles of wines horizontally, which keeps the corks from drying up while preventing premature oxidization. Choose from three finishes: bamboo, black, and white.

78.This Gadget That Makes It So Easy To Chop Onions Mueller Austria Pro Vegetable Chopper $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Put this onion chopper to work and you can chop onions without tears running down your face. It works instantly — just place half an onion on the tray and pull the top lever down to chop onions directly into the container. Two interchangeable stainless steel blades let you finely chop and coarsely chop, and the cleaning brush helps you get rid of any residue. All parts are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. Use this for apples, potatoes, and other produce too.

79. A Collapsible Picnic Table With A Built-In Cooler Camerons Products Collapsible Picnic Table $45 | Amazon See on Amazon This collapsible picnic table is an amazing addition to tailgate parties, camping trips, and backyard hangs. The pop-up table is outfitted with four mesh pockets for drinks, one big pocket for chips or other snacks, and a zip-closed, insulated cooler on the bottom for ice, chilled beverages, salsa, and more. It's lightweight so transporting it from your car to your hang-out site is a breeze.

80. A Pizza Maker You Can Also Use For Quesadillas, Quiches, And More Betty Crocker Pizza Maker $34 | Amazon See on Amazon A fun and easy way to make pizza at home, this countertop pizza maker features a self-regulated temperature function to ensure a perfectly crisp and golden crust every time. It's also versatile — use it for flatbreads quesadillas, quiches, frittatas, and even giant cookies. The 12-inch cooking plates are non-stick, so your meal pr dessert will remain intact when you remove it.

81. This Fun Set Of Floral Print Garden Tools LOYLOV Garden Tool Set (9 Pieces) $32 | Amazon See on Amazon For anyone with a green thumb, there's this whimsical garden toolset. The set comes with six rust-proof, floral print tools: pruning shears, a garden trowel, a transplanter, a weeder, a hand fork, and a hand rake, along with two pairs of gardening gloves and a tote so you can keep everything together.

82. This Hand Cream Set That Will Revive Dry Hands Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Hardworking hands need some TLC from time to time and this Burt's Bees hand cream set offers just that. The set includes an almond milk hand cream, a deeply repairing shea butter cream, and a lemon butter cuticle cream, along with a pair of cotton gloves to promote absorption. Sourced from natural ingredients, these creams are made with a base of skin-nourishing aloe, sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and botanicals.

83. A Portable Bluetooth Speaker That Looks Like A Flickering Lantern DiKaou Table Lamp with Bluetooth Speaker $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Some Bluetooth speakers have a distinctly "tech" look, but this combination table lamp and Bluetooth speaker actually has a cozy aesthetic. The speaker connects to your phone from up to 33 feet away and the interior LED lights give off a warm glow and even flickers like a candle. Reviewers say the speaker delivers "big sound" and creates a "perfect evening outdoor mood."

84. A Popcorn Set With Unexpected Seasonings Like Dill Pickle And Sriracha Urban Accents Gourmet Popcorn Seasoning Gift Set $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This popcorn set goes a step above those standard gift canisters of plain, caramel, and cheddar popcorn. Instead, the set comes with non-GMO, Midwest-grown white gold kernels, so you can make a fresh batch of popcorn and then season it with one of the four flavor-packed seasonings: tangy dill pickle, sweet and salty kettle corn, cheddar, and sizzling Sriracha.

85. A Microphone With A Built-In Speaker For At-Home Karaoke BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Host a karaoke night at home with this super fun Bluetooth karaoke microphone. Just sync it to your phone, then open a karaoke app, and start belting out your signature song; the microphone's built-in speaker will amplify the music and your (clearly) angelic voice. The controls on the microphone let you to play, pause, and skip tracks, as well as adjust the volume of both the music and your voice. Choose from pop star-worthy colors like gold, rose gold, and black.

86. These Camera Lenses That Are Designed To Be Used With Your Phone's Camera NELOMO HD Camera Lens Kit for iPhone $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Take professional-grade photos on your phone with this set of smartphone camera lenses. The lenses are compatible with the cameras on both the front and back of your phone and the soft rubber backing prevents scratches. Each set comes with three lenses: a super wide-angle lens, a super macro lens, and a fisheye lens.

87. These Claws That Help You Shred, Transfer, And Carve Meat 1Easylife Metal Meat Claws $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Effortlessly shred chicken, pork, and beef for a barbecue with these ingenious meat claws. The claws are also helpful for other tasks, like transferring meat from a pan to a serving platter or holding meat while you carve. Made from wood and high-quality stainless steel, the claws have a luxe aesthetic and are dishwasher-safe.

88. These Solar-Powered Outdoor Lights With Four Color-Changing Options GIGALUMI Glass Ball Solar Lights $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Brighten up walkways, the front porch, or your backyard with these outdoor solar lights. The crackled glass globe lights provide up to eight hours of illumination on one full solar charge and the stakes on the bottom mean you can simply stick them in the ground — no installation necessary. Toggle between clean white light or opt for colorful red, green, or blue.

89. This Set Of Nonstick Bakeware With Turquoise Accents Rachael Ray Nonstick Bakeware (Set of 5) $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Everyone needs a reliable set of baking pieces and this bakeware set from Rachael Ray fits the bill. Made with nonstick, heavy-gauge steel, the pieces are heat-safe up to 450 degrees and feature rolled edges and silicone grips. The set comes with a cookie sheet, one 9x13 pan, a 9x5-inch loaf pan, and two 9-inch round cake pans.

90. This Luxurious Bath Pillow That's Way More Supportive Than Other Bath Pillows Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Give the gift of a more luxurious bath night with this three-panel bath pillow that supports the head, neck, and back with two full inches of luxurious foam padding. The pillow can be placed to fit perfectly over the ledge of any kind of bathtub or hot tub and the seven powerful suction cups keep it securely in place. Reviewers say it's "perfect" and "hands down the most practical and comfortable bath pillow."

91. A Cookbook Devoted Solely To The Art Of Making Grilled Cheese Grilled Cheese Cookbook $14 | Amazon See on Amazon The Grilled Cheese Kitchen just might be the ultimate comfort food cookbook. Written by the winner of seven grilled cheese championships, it's packed with 40 recipes for the toastiest, meltiest grilled cheese sandwiches, like a truffled grilled cheese with bacon and chives, a jalapeño popper grilled cheese, and a Hawaiian pizza grilled cheese. There are also 40 recipes for add-ons and side dishes like tangy spreads, spicy pickles, and mac and cheese... because you can never have enough melted cheese in your life.

92. This Complete Set Of Colorful Kitchen Knives With A Magnetic Holder Chefcoo Kitchen Knife with Plus Magnetic Strip $29 | Amazon See on Amazon This rainbow-colored kitchen knife set covers all the bases; it comes with a paring knife, utility knife, carving knife, chef's knife, bread knife, cheese knife, and pizza knife. The non-slip handles are ergonomically designed to fit the curve of your hand and the accompanying dual-sided sharpener lets you sharpen the blades from time to time. The knives are dishwasher-safe and can be stored on the wall-mounted magnetic holder for easy access.

93. A Bread Box With A Lid That Doubles As A Cutting Board Mindful Design Bamboo Cutting Board and Bread Box $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your banana bread and brioche fresh in this modern minimalist bread box. The box features a window on the side and a bamboo lid with an indented handle. And the lid doubles as a cutting board; flip it over to slice and the grooves around the edges will catch any crumbs. Choose from three colors: white, black, and red.

94. A Compact Space Heater That's Energy-Efficient Alfaw Personal Space Heater $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Measuring in at just 9 inches high, this space heater is super compact and portable, so it's great for offices, dorm rooms, and other places where space is at a premium. The ceramic heating element works faster and is more energy-efficient than other heaters and the two temperature settings let you adjust the amount of warmth. And it's safe — the heater automatically shuts off when it overheats or tips over.

95. This Grilled Cheese Toaster That's Just So Much Fun Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Toaster $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say this grilled cheese toaster is a "machine of perfection" that's "worth every cent." The sunshine yellow toaster features two toasting baskets and an easy-to-clean crumb and drip tray. Use the control panel on the side to preheat, defrost, and cancel, and turn the dial to toast the bread to the perfect golden brown.

96. This Party-Worthy Water Bottle That Lights Up And Plays Music ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Far from your ordinary water bottle, this water bottle has a built-in Bluetooth speaker and lights that dance along to the beat of the music. Use it to entertain your friends or just, you know, remind yourself to stay hydrated. The 22-ounce bottle is BPA-free and features a one-click opening on the lid so you can take a sip with just one hand.

97. This Easy Way To Make Iced Tea And Iced Coffee Mr. Coffee Iced Tea and Iced Coffee Maker $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Get refreshed and caffeinated with this combination iced tea maker and iced coffee maker. Compatible with ground coffee, tea bags, and loose leaf tea, it brews a single or double serving in just 10 minutes and you can even adjust the brew strength by turning the dial. An auto-shutoff function kicks in after brewing and you can clean the pitcher in the dishwasher.

98. A Cast-Iron Skillet With Over 2,000 Rave Reviews Utopia Kitchen Cast Iron Skillet $22 | Amazon See on Amazon No kitchen is complete without a cast-iron skillet — it more effectively retains and distributes heat for more consistent and flavorful results. Even better — cast iron is virtually indestructible so it's an investment that will last for years to come. This cast iron skillet comes pre-seasoned, so you can get to frying and sautéeing ASAP.

99. A Lazy Susan So You Can Reach All Your Seasonings And Condiments Lipper International Kitchen Turntable $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep salt, pepper, hot sauce, jam, and syrup on this tabletop lazy Susan, then spin it anytime you need to add a little something-something to your breakfast or dinner. Made from acacia wood with natural variation and knot patterns, the lazy Susan will look great on any kitchen or dining room table.