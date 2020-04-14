While I'd love to say I've been extra productive or have magically transformed into a fitness guru while self-quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic, it simply wouldn't be true. The reality is I, like many, have turned to digital media to stay entertained. There's something soothing about hunkering down at home with a good podcast, and it's the perfect escape from the stress of the every day life. But if you don't know where to start, or need a little inspo when picking podcasts, I've got you covered. Spotify has shared their most popular podcasts on the platform, and each one is completely worthy of your time. The 10 most popular podcasts on Spotify as of of April 7 includes something for everyone.

Whether you're in need of a thrill, are a sports fanatic, or want to learn more about economics, there's enough content here to keep you entertained for the long haul. Or, if you're somehow still busy, but want to keep tabs on the news, there's a number of shows that pack a lot of content into a small amount of time. You can thank us later.

1. The Daily

If you want to keep up with current events, The Daily is a great place to start. Hosted by New York Times journalist Michael Barbaro, the podcast takes a deep dive into a single NYT story in each episode, and clocks in at around 20 minutes a day. The cast airs five days a week, and is ready by 6 a.m. For those who never want to wait long for new, reliable news coverage, this podcast is for you.

2. NPR News Now

If you prefer to consume your news in bite-sized bits, look no further. NPR is serving up "the latest news in five minutes," so it's super easy to digest.

3. Last Podcast on the Left

If you've already watched all the murder mysteries on Netflix, but are still vying for a thrill, add Last Podcast on the Left to your list. The episodic series covers everything from demons and slashers to cults and serial killers," according to Spotify.

4. Crime Junkie

True to its title, Crime Junkie is a must-listen for those who love a good crime story, from stalkers to conspiracy theories. The series is hosted by Ashley Flowers and co-hosted by Brit Prawat, two self-proclaimed crime junkies from Indiana.

5. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

Launched in 2016 by friends Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, My Favorite Murder is a true crime comedy where the hosts recount their favorite tales of murder and crime, and even let fans in on the discussion by letting them share their hometown crime stories.

6. Up First

Up First is a daily news podcast from NPR, which releases an episode every weekday at 6am. The podcast recently started streaming on weekends at 8am as well, so you can tune into the popular podcast seven days a week. If you're wondering how it difers from The Daily, Up First is more of a digest of top stories, as opposed to The Daily's one story per episode.

7. BBC Minute

Short attention span? No Problem. BBC Minute delivers one minute of the world's most shareable news every half hour.

8. The Journal

Whether you're already a businessman, or just want to learn more about being one, The Journal covers all things money, business, and power.

9. Pardon My Take

Don't worry, sports fans are also covered on this list. Created by Barstool Sports, Pardon My Take is an action-packed series of "the loudest" sports takes around. Hosted by Dan Katz, known as "Big Cat", and PFT Commenter, these guys will keep you on your toes.

10. Today In True Crime

Today In True Crime is a Spotify original, where they flip back the calendar and examine a true crime event from the same date. In each episode, they analyze the impact the crime had on that specific day. The series never takes a day off, so crime story enthusiasts can always get their fill.

Whether you're in need of a mood booster, looking for a way to pass the time, or simply need an escape, there's truly something for everyone when it comes to Spotify's podcast selection. And in a time where it's actually beneficial to stay home, you don't even have to feel guilty about non-stop-listening.