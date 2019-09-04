OK y'all, correct me if I'm wrong, but one of the most relatable TV shows of all time is undoubtedly SpongeBob Squarepants. The undersea sponge's lacking filter and overly enthusiastic expressions never fail to amuse me. And because he's so relatable, one new meme features a screenshot of the iconic Nickelodeon character morosely pulling himself out of a chair, accompanied by the phrase, "ight Imma head out." Seriously, if you're seeking out a good laugh today, make sure to check out the 10 best SpongeBob "ight Imma head out" memes like, right now.

If you recall the SpongeBob SquarePants episode "The Smoking Peanut," it's all about how SpongeBob and his BFF, Patrick Star, believe they accidentally upset the famous performing oyster, Clamu. This ultimately leads to SpongeBob spiraling into a state of depression, and that's precisely where the screenshot in the "ight Imma head out meme" comes from. According to Know Your Meme, Twitter is using it to express a desire to leave an undesirable situation, and it's loosely derived from the Alright Bro I'm Boutta Head Out meme, which became popular a few years prior.

So if you're interested in seeing the best "Ight Imma head out" memes, I strongly suggest checking out the top 10 I've listed below. You definitely won't regret doing so.

1. When your bank account is — well — somewhat lacking Oof, this one actually hurts my heart. Seeing how much money you actually have even after getting paid is never really a good feeling, if you ask me.

2. When movie night isn't quite what you expected I guess Princess Bride wasn't actually on the agenda for us tonight? Either that, or you're planning on having us watch it on your small AF iPhone screen. Either way, I'm out of here.

3. Whenever there's a cover charge at the bars LOL for real, cover charges are the worst. This is me even when it's $5 at the door... #SorryNotSorry y'all.

6. When you're not ready to have that conversation Maybe we'll save that dramatic conversation for another time... in like, a few years or so? OK sounds good.

7. When you feel like your dog doesn't appreciate you I treat my dog better than I treat myself, and this is the thanks I get? I'm out of here.

8. Whenever McDonald's ice cream machine isn't working No ice cream today? OK this isn't happening — see ya next time, I guess.

9. When your teacher claims they have power over the bell Truly one of the top 10 most frustrating teacher phrases in history, if you ask me. I'm leaving when the bell rings, whether you like it or not.