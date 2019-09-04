The 10 Best SpongeBob "Ight Imma Head Out" Memes That Are Relatable AF
OK y'all, correct me if I'm wrong, but one of the most relatable TV shows of all time is undoubtedly SpongeBob Squarepants. The undersea sponge's lacking filter and overly enthusiastic expressions never fail to amuse me. And because he's so relatable, one new meme features a screenshot of the iconic Nickelodeon character morosely pulling himself out of a chair, accompanied by the phrase, "ight Imma head out." Seriously, if you're seeking out a good laugh today, make sure to check out the 10 best SpongeBob "ight Imma head out" memes like, right now.
If you recall the SpongeBob SquarePants episode "The Smoking Peanut," it's all about how SpongeBob and his BFF, Patrick Star, believe they accidentally upset the famous performing oyster, Clamu. This ultimately leads to SpongeBob spiraling into a state of depression, and that's precisely where the screenshot in the "ight Imma head out meme" comes from. According to Know Your Meme, Twitter is using it to express a desire to leave an undesirable situation, and it's loosely derived from the Alright Bro I'm Boutta Head Out meme, which became popular a few years prior.
So if you're interested in seeing the best "Ight Imma head out" memes, I strongly suggest checking out the top 10 I've listed below. You definitely won't regret doing so.
1. When your bank account is — well — somewhat lacking
2. When movie night isn't quite what you expected
3. Whenever there's a cover charge at the bars
6. When you're not ready to have that conversation
7. When you feel like your dog doesn't appreciate you
8. Whenever McDonald's ice cream machine isn't working
9. When your teacher claims they have power over the bell
10. When it's time to do chores
I'm being summoned to clean the bathroom? Fold clothes? Wash dishes? Regardless of what the chore might be today, no freakin' thank you.
Like I said before, SpongeBob Squarepants was definitely one of the most relatable shows on television. So, it should come as no surprise that the iconic undersea creature is now being featured in a highly relatable meme. Whether someone is trying to get you to do something you don't want to do, or if the world just isn't going your way, the SpongeBob "ight Imma head out" meme is seriously me (and all of my friends) all the time. There's no doubt in my mind I'll literally be recreating this on a regular basis.