As far as drugstore beauty brands go, it doesn't get much more reliable than Neutrogena. But like with any brand, some of their products are more reputable than others. To narrow down the absolute best Neutrogena products ever created, I consulted reviews from online shoppers, interviewed dermatologists, and scoured the blogs and social media pages of beauty bloggers and makeup artists. The 10 products featured ahead appear to be the most unanimously adored.

Neutrogena says they're the number-one dermatologist-recommended beauty brand, and it's true that when speaking with experts about topics like acne, caring for sensitive skin, and treating dandruff, psoriasis, or keratosis pilaris, Neutrogena's products are consistently recommended — probably due to the winning combination of effective, no-fuss formulas and affordable price tags.

To guide you on your next drugstore shopping spree, check out this list of the best Neutrogena products on the market right now.

1. Best Face Moisturizer Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Multiple dermatologists have told me that Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Water Gel is one of the best face creams out there — and several Elite Daily editors and over 40,000 Amazon reviewers seem to agree. This refreshing gel-cream works nicely on all skin types, thanks to its fast-absorbing, oil-free formula. Don't let its lightweight feel fool you, though! This cream is loaded with humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, while help your skin attract and retain moisture both immediately and over time.

2. Best Body Moisturizer Neutrogena Body Oil $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Neutrogena's best-selling body oil is one of the rare skin care products on Amazon with a nearly perfect, 4.8-star overall rating. It's sesame oil-based and doesn't feel greasy or sticky once absorbed into skin, which is almost immediately upon application. It's best to apply it while your skin is still slightly damp after coming out of the shower, or you can add a few drops to your bath while you soak. Smells great, too!

3. Best Night Cream Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Night Moisturizer $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This night cream combines the exfoliating, skin-resurfacing powers of retinol with the moisture-attracting powers of hyaluronic acid, so you'll wake up to clearer, smoother, more hydrated skin. The pump-top bottle means you won't have to contaminate the cream with your hands, and keeps it fresher for longer, too. Over 10,000 Amazon reviewers left this a five-star rating or review after purchasing.

4. Best Face Wash For Oily And/Or Acne-Prone Skin Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash (3-Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Neutrogena's Oil-Free Acne Wash is another skin care product frequently recommended by dermatologists. It's a great choice if you're dealing with acne or blackheads, since salicylic acid, the star ingredient in the formula, digs deep into pores to clear them of breakout-causing sebum and dead skin. This purchase scores you three big bottles, so you'll be set for at least a year.

5. Best Face Wash For Dry And/Or Sensitive Skin Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Daily Facial Cleanser $9 | Amazon See on Amazon On the other end of the spectrum, if you've got dry or sensitive skin, go with Neutrogena's Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser. It contains just a handful ingredients — the first two being water and the humectant glycerin — to gently cleanse skin and leave it feeling comfortable and soft. It's free of oil, fragrance, and sulfates, and is hypoallergenic as well.

6. Best Face Sunscreen Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Face $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Neutrogena makes several fantastic face sunscreens, but their Sheer Zinc Face mineral sunscreen is probably the most popular (it won a PEOPLE x Today beauty award in 2017, beating out every other drugstore face sunscreen on the U.S. market). It has lots of key features: It's water resistant up to 80 minutes, has an SPF of 50, and feels lightweight and non-greasy, thanks to the brand's Dry Touch technology. It's fragrance-free and noncomedogenic, too. That said, despite the "sheer" in its name, it may leave behind a white cast, especially if you have darker skin (a common issue with most mineral sunscreens), so it's probably better suited to beach days than to wearing underneath makeup.

7. Best Body Sunscreen Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Similar to the sunscreen featured above, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch is beloved for its non-sticky, non-greasy feel. This one is for your body and face — the key difference here is that this isn't a mineral sunscreen; it's a chemical sunscreen. Sold in an affordable pack of two, it has an SPF of 45 and is water resistant up to 80 minutes.

8. Best Dandruff Shampoo Neutrogena T/Gel Extra Strength Therapeutic Shampoo $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Another popular choice with dermatologists, Neutrogena T/Gel is a dandruff-fighting shampoo that helps control itching, flaking, and redness on the scalp. That said, it can be helpful if you have scalp psoriasis or seborrheic dermatitis, too. Keep in mind that you'll only want to use this once or twice a week — not everyday.