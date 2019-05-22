In my opinion, it doesn't make any sense that only one day a week is dedicated to the celebration of tacos. Luckily, there's no one to stop you from making every day Taco Tuesday, if you feel like it (because getting sick of tacos just isn't a thing, IMHO), and Tequila Cazadores' "Summer Of Tacos" 2019 desk calendar is a fun way to start your summer mornings on the right foot (or rather, flavor). It's basically a daily collection of recipes, word puzzles, facts, and more fun tidbits, and it's all inspired by your favorite bites and sips, so you can expect to close out patio season as a taco connoisseur.

With the unofficial start of summer just days away as Memorial Day Weekend approaches, Tequila Cazadores is kicking off the season with the launch of a "Summer of Tacos" calendar that'll remind you of the page-a-day desk calendars we all had in the '90s. However, rather than flipping through 365 pages of random trivia or facts, you're getting daily doses of tasty tequila-based cocktail recipes (which will definitely come in handy during your patio season parties), fun facts about tacos, word puzzles that'll get your mornings started with tacos on the brain, and taco-inspired updates on "your favorite office jargon," according to press materials.

Courtesy of Tequila Cazadores

If you're still scratching your head about the idea of taco-ifying your office lingo, the company suggests, "Let's touch base on how we can best divide and conquer these tacos," if you're looking for some inspiration. It's basically the perfect gift to surprise your taco-loving coworker (or a present for yourself, because summer is treat yo' self season), and you can score one of these essential desk accessories starting on Tuesday, May 21.

I say essential, because this calendar is basically on your "need," not "want" list if you've ever wondered about how tacos were invented or wanted to show off your knowledge of tequila in fill-in-the-blank form.

Courtesy of Tequila Cazadores

There are a few different ways that you can get your hands on one of these bad boys for free. Starting on Tuesday, May 21, Broken Shaker locations in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Chicago are giving away calendars for free "while supplies last." If you're located in one of these cities, I'd suggest grabbing your coworkers and taking happy hour to a Broken Shaker bar so that you can share taco facts and play some word games (hopefully before the tequila buzz hits) while enjoying some of the chain's award-winning cocktails.

Another option is to head to the Reserve Bar website, where you can score yourself a free "Summer of Tacos" calendar with the purchase of a bottle of Cazadores Tequila. There are four bottles to choose from, ranging from $31 to $60, so I'd take a look to see what agave-based option sounds the best to you.

Again, these limited-edition calendars are only available while supplies last, so I'd talk to your coworkers sooner rather than later and pencil in a plan. Forget Taco Tuesday, because 2019 is officially going to be the summer of celebrating tacos — and my tastebuds are so ready.