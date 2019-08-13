Summer 2019 is slowly coming to a close, which means it's time to indulge in all of your fave frozen treats before the temperatures drop again. If you're craving a scoop of ice cream, head to your local shop and treat yo'self. But if you're in the mood for frozen yogurt, listen up. The Country's Best Yogurt (aka TCBY) is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on Aug. 13 that'll help you buy froyo on the cheap. Seriously: TCBY's frozen yogurt birthday deal offers 38-cent cups, which means you can score a serving with your spare change.

Why 38 cents, you ask? Well, TCBY is currently honoring its 38th birthday, and the company wants to celebrate with you. However, you won't be able to walk into a store on Aug. 13 and purchase a 38-cent cup on a whim. As I previously mentioned, the special is a buy-one-get-one offer, which means you'll have to buy a cup of froyo in order to get one for 38 cents. On top of that, the discounted cup must be "of equal or lesser value" to your original purchase, per TCBY. You'll also have to stick with in-store orders, because delivery and catering options aren't valid for the promo.

Courtesy of TCBY

There are a few more things that you should know before visiting your local TCBY for a 38-cent cup on Aug. 13. Unfortunately, the company's birthday celebration won't last all day long, so you'll have to plan your afternoon accordingly. According to frozen yogurt haven, the special will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Additionally, the birthday offering will only take place at participating TCBY locations. In order to find a store near you (and check if it's partaking in the birthday deal), head to the company's official website. When you're there, click on the "find a store" link at the top of the page. After that, enter your city's information into the search bar the left of the virtual map and watch local TCBY spots appear on the site. When you see one that's close to you, click on it. Then, an address and phone number for that specific spot should appear on the screen. If it does, go ahead and check if it's participating in the BOGO birthday deal.

Now that you know when (and where) you can order 38-cent froyo cups at TCBY, I can get to the fun part: the flavors. According to the company, a limited-time Birthday Cake Batter frozen yogurt selection will be sold on Aug. 13 in honor of the company's birthday, so go ahead and give it a try. But if you're not into the cake batter flavor, don't fret; there are tons of other options to choose from (depending on whichever location you visit, of course).

If you're planning on visiting TCBY on Aug. 13 for a 38-cent cup of froyo, be sure to stop by between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. That way, you'll be able to score a discounted cup of froyo and wish the company a happy birthday.