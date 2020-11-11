Bachelor Nation has been anxiously awaiting Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette debut, and it definitely did not disappoint. On the Nov. 10 episode, Adams met the guys Clare Crawley left behind, plus four new candidates brought in just for her. From the batch of dudes she interacted with during her first dates as the season's new lead, a few definitely stood out, but Adams formed a special bond with one in particular. Tayshia Adams and Brendan Morais’ body language proves the two are slowly forming a strong connection, and for the most part, they seem to be on the same page.

Morais, 30, is a commercial roofer from Milford, MA. According to Us Weekly, he also models. His bio on ABC's official website says he describes himself as a "true romantic" who "loves some good true crime, working out and hanging out with his friends." While he's mostly been in the background this season, Adams' arrival is a clear turning point. After a flirty conversation on night one, Adams chose Morais as her very first one-on-one date, taking him horseback riding around the resort where the cast is filming, then to an intimate pool hang, followed by dinner and a private fireworks show. The two got to know each other better and bonded over both having been married and divorced at a young age. It was so special, Morais called it "the best night of my life," and their body language proves this rings especially true.

Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech For Influence, took a look at snapshots of Adams and Morais' first date. Here's what she had to say.

The Pool Hang

ABC/Hulu

Adams and Morais cooled off in a private pool where Morais told Tayshia there was "something" he'd been wanting to do since meeting on night one. He leaned in for a kiss, and Adams reciprocated. According to Brown, this screams "cozy." "See how their bodies are 100% together?" says Brown. "That shows they're really into each other."

Their Dinner Date

ABC/Hulu

Even though they're only on their first date, these two are exhibiting the kind of body language shown by long-term, well-established couples that shows they're totally aligned. "They are walking in step and have their fingers woven together," notes Brown. "That's the sign of people who are in sync. Great couples naturally do this."

ABC/Hulu

In this still, Morais is telling Adams about the divorce he went through in his early 20s. He was nervous about opening up to her and afraid she would want to send him home, but she surprised him by confessing she had been through a divorce in her early 20s as well. But even though this difficult conversation helped them bond on a deeper level, it was still a little uncomfortable. "They both seem pretty stiff here," says Brown. "If one of them is talking about their divorce, that would make sense that they're uncomfortable."

ABC/Hulu

After opening up to each other, they shared a sweet kiss where Adams took the lead. "They're both leaning in here but she's still put herself in control gently pulling his face in," says Brown.

Post-Dinner Fireworks

ABC/Hulu

In this shot of Adams and Morais watching a private fireworks show, the two seem to be on the same page yet again. "They're pressed together and they appear to have about the same grip strength on each other, pulling each other in," says Brown. Between watching the fireworks and holding each other close, the two also snuck in several intimate smooches. If that's not romantic, I don't know what is.

Here's hoping Morais makes it far. I don't know about you, but if their early body language is any indication, I have a feeling he's going to do just fine.

