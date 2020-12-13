Swifties rejoice: Taylor Swift is at it again. After surprise-releasing her album Folklore back in July, the singer-songwriter shocked the world on Thursday, Dec. 10 when she announced another new album titled Evermore. Just three days later, she blessed fans with even more content — this time, a new version of her latest lead single. To celebrate her birthday, Taylor Swift released "Willow (Dancing Witch Version)" with Elvira, and it's a spooky bop.

Swift took to social media to announce the remix on the morning of her 31st birthday, writing, "Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE’ but... it is and I do. So here’s the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad a** female producer I really respect."

Of course this isn't the only time the star's birthday has been brought up in relation to Evermore. When Swift first announced her ninth studio album, she noted that it was a gift for fans who have spent years celebrating her special day.

"Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something," she wrote.

Thanks to Elvira Anderfjärd, the "Willow" remix has all the wintry spookiness you could hope for from a December "dancing witch" release, whether you're casting spells in the snow or celebrating a cozy Sagittarius birthday like Swift.

The musician certainly invoked witchy vibes in the "Willow" music video, which debuted alongside Evermore on Friday, Dec. 11. At one point in the video, Swift dons a black cloak and gathers with several other hooded figures in a forest. They then join together in a ceremonial circle to dance around the magical, golden energy that has guided her throughout the entire song.

In fact, the 31-year-old revealed in a Dec. 10 Instagram post that Evermore came about because she and her team were on the metaphorical edge of the woods after working on Folklore, and "just couldn't stop writing songs."

"To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in," she wrote.

This year has proven that Swift has boundless musical inspiration to gift us with, so it's fitting that she would want to take a break and dance it out on her big day. Happy birthday, Taylor!