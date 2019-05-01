Taylor Swift's Story About Filming The French Scenes In The "ME!" Video Will Make You LOL

If you've already seen Taylor Swift's vibrant music video for her latest single, then you definitely saw the beginning scene where she argues with her co-writer, Brendon Urie, in French. Well, Taylor Swift's story about filming the French scenes in the "ME!" video will make you want to watch it over and over again. (Seriously, it's hilarious.)

Prior to the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, a video of Swift was broadcasted during E!'s red carpet. In the footage, the songwriter was answering various questions that were submitted by fans. As expected, the questions related heavily to Swift's newest music video. In fact, one of them asked the songwriter what the most fun part about filming the music was. Surprisingly, Swift said it was one of the most serious scenes of the vid that shows her and Urie (of Panic! at the Disco) arguing in French.

In the broadcasted video, she said, "The most fun part about filming the music video was probably fighting with Brendon in French. We laughed so hard..."

Swift continued to reminisce about the scene, pointing out how much fun they had trying to perfect their French accents. Another comical part about that part of the video was trying to get her cats to stay on the couch, which was apparently a challenge.

If you haven't seen the video yet (or the scene that Taylor is referring to), you can check it out below. That particular moment begins at 00:22 and ends at 00:45.

TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

I don't know about you, but I think their accents are pretty dang convincing. However, after Swift's comments about that portion of the video, I can't help but imagine the outtakes.

As you can see, the French scene isn't the only part of the video that features Urie. In fact, the Panic! at the Disco member is a major asset to the entire thing, because he wrote the song with Swift. From the moment Swift walks out of their apartment to the second both musicians are dancing in the street in the pouring paint (yes, "paint"), Urie is singing, too. Again, if you haven't watched the entire music video yet, you can watch it here.

If you watched the video and loved the the beginning scene where both artists are arguing in French (because, same), you can check out the behind-the-scenes footage that Swift shared to YouTube on Wednesday, May 1. The video, titled "Je Suis Calme," shows both Swift and Urie attempting their accents and laughing during their rehearsals. It's pretty adorable, if you ask me.

Taylor Swift on YouTube

That's not the only behind-the-scenes footage that Swift released, though. On Tuesday, April 30, the songwriter shared footage that documented her journey of meeting her new kitten, Benjamin Button. The video (rightfully called "The Story of Benjamin Button") shows the timeline in which Swift meets Benjamin, works with him in the video (aka cuddles him closely), and then makes him hers.

From fighting in French to cuddling kittens, it's obvious that both Swift and Urie had a blast filming the music video for "ME!"