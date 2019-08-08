The Kim, Kanye, and Taylor drama is on newsstands... again. In a cover interview for Vogue's September issue, Taylor Swift opened up about a lot of things. Mostly the story behind what pushed her open up about her political beliefs, but also the emotional aftermath of her public beef with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Taylor Swift's comments about getting "canceled" over the Kimye drama gives new insight about what navigating through that drama was like, and her life and career after.

Swift told the outlet that getting "canceled," unsurprisingly, is an isolating feeling.

“A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience,” she said. “I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly." Scooter Braun might, now that Swift has called him out in a public Tumblr post accusing him of bullying her.

"When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show," Swift continued. "It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself.”

Swift's not wrong that cancel culture is overwhelmingly negative, although to remain objective, I don't think she realizes the hypocrisy of her words. Yes, the internet reaction to the Kim and Kanye drama was dramatic, and Swift probably didn't deserve all of the #TaylorSwiftIsCanceled tweets. But did she not know that her Tumblr post about Braun's acquisition of her masters would make her fandom try to do to him the same thing Kimye's did to her?

Whether she's cognizant of that or not is for Swift to realize, but her comments about what she did to heal and grow through the drama gives insight into how celebrities recoup after being "canceled."

“I realized I needed to restructure my life because it felt completely out of control," she revealed. "I knew immediately I needed to make music about it because I knew it was the only way I could survive it. It was the only way I could preserve my mental health and also tell the story of what it’s like to go through something so humiliating."

Enter Reputation. Although the album cover art for her ~rebellious~ phase was press-themed, Swift didn't do any interviews leading up to the release of Reputation.

“When you’re going through loss or embarrassment or shame, it’s a grieving process with so many micro emotions in a day," Swift told the outlet. "One of the reasons why I didn’t do interviews for Reputation was that I couldn’t figure out how I felt hour to hour."

She continued,

Sometimes I felt like: All these things taught me something that I never could have learned in a way that didn’t hurt as much. Five minutes later, I’d feel like: That was horrible. Why did that have to happen? What am I supposed to take from this other than mass amounts of humiliation? And then five minutes later I’d think: I think I might be happier than I’ve ever been.

The "ME!" singer went on to explain that while she's not grateful the Kimye drama happened, it landed her in a much happier place.

She said,

It’s so strange trying to be self-aware when you’ve been cast as this always smiling, always happy ‘America’s sweetheart’ thing, and then having that taken away and realizing that it’s actually a great thing that it was taken away, because that’s extremely limiting. We’re not going to go straight to gratitude with it. Ever. But we’re going to find positive aspects to it. We’re never going to write a thank-you note.

Swift has closed the door on that chapter now, telling Vogue that Lover "feels like a new beginning," and it might just be her favorite album she's ever made.

“There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning,” she said of her first album created with Universal Music Group. “This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”

Hopefully there's nothing explicitly about Kimye on the album. I'm much more interested in hearing about Swift's joy now than hearing another song about what Kim and Kanye "made" her do.