There is nothing like watching your best friend move on from a bad relationship. In fact, the feeling is so powerful that Taylor Swift reportedly cried listening to Selena Gomez's breakup songs. During a Dec. 17 appearance on KISS UK, Gomez opened up about the first time she showed Swift the music videos for "Look at Her Now" and "Lose You to Love Me."

"I'll never forget when I did play the video for 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now' at her house with her parents," she began. "It was one of the coolest experiences because I've been friends with her for over a decade and, you know, love her family as well."

"So I was like, 'Do you wanna just maybe see the video?' She was like, 'Amazing, of course!' It was so hysterical," she continued with a laugh. "She started turning every single light off in the kitchen. I was like, 'This is not that intense Taylor.'"

Despite Gomez's reassurance, things reportedly did get that intense. "She played it and her and her mom just started crying, just tears and tears," Gomez recalled. "All of the sudden it stopped and it's like — it's gonna make me cry thinking about it because it wasn't just about how great the song was, which is a lot coming from her. It was just that they had been on that journey with me intimately and they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life and it not involving the horrible things, the abuse, the emotional chaos." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Justin Bieber regarding the claim that he was abusive and did not hear back in time for publication. A separate source confirms to Elite Daily that Selena's description of Taylor's reaction is accurate.)

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

"It felt like I had a huge sigh of relief and to see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet," she concluded. "It's like an older sister and an aunt that are proud of their sibling."

Watch Gomez's full interview for yourself below:

KISS FM UK on YouTube

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.