Mario Dedivanovic is the mastermind behind a ton of beauty trends we all know and wear today. You might remember when he helped make contouring a mainstream technique overnight after posting a photo of Kim Kardashian with lines of makeup running across her face. Since then, the two have catapulted into beauty guru status, even releasing namesake palettes and lip products together for KKW Beauty. And while it's not technically another collaboration under their belt, Dedivanovic actually inspired Tatcha's new The Dewy Skin Cream, a product spinoff of their cult-favorite face mist.

Dedivanovic has been a long-time fan of the skincare brand and is consistent about sharing his favorite products with his fans and followers. He was even given permission to exclusively announce the launch of Tatcha's The Dewy Skin Cream at his Los Angeles-based Masterclass on Feb. 9, saying, "Vicky created this product just for me," to a crowd of 1,600 ticket holders. Chances are, you've seen photos and read interviews of him talking about how he uses the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($48, Tatcha) on Kardashian when she sits in his makeup chair. And now, his two favorites have collided in a brand-new product that gives you the best of a cream and a mist in one.

Enter The Dewy Skin Cream, a real-life, solid version of the face mist that gives your skin a glow instantly. The new cream is the latest addition to the Dewy Skin range, which includes the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, the Luminous Dewy Skin Mask ($45, Tatcha), and the Luminous Dewy Skin Night Concentrate ($110, Tatcha), all identifiable by their coordinating lavender packaging and formulated to make your skin look, well, dewy.

As someone who has adopted the practice of misting my face before, after, and during makeup application, I can tell you, a dewy mist is a game changer in its own right. So, why did Tatcha feel the need to spend a year-and-a-half — and dozens of rounds of formulas — creating a solid version? The simple answer is Mario. "Mario always loves super emollient creams as a foundation for makeup looks because it gives skin a natural glow and pairs well with makeup," said Victoria Tsai, founder of Tatcha, in an interview with Allure. "We created this for him."

Just like the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, this cream is packed with green tea, rice, and algae to give your complexion a visible radiance, but the thick texture hydrates even deeper and seals in moisture for hours. "The texture and finish help makeup go on smoother and makes powder appear more natural-looking on the skin," Dedivanovic told Allure. "I like to apply it with a sponge — after primer. The primer, for me, is to smooth out certain areas, then the moisturizer and makeup just glide on." Noted! Primer first, then moisturizer.

Courtesy of Tatcha

So if you notice Kim Kardashion boasting a glow on her skin that looks even glowier, she might have Tatcha's The Dewy Skin Cream (and Mario, too, of course!) to thank. The new cream is available now on tatcha.com for $68.