If you regularly follow Tasty for inventive recipes or cooking inspo online, you're going to be pumped that the creators behind the the world's largest social food network are now utilizing their food expertise in the name of dessert. Now, even the cooking-challenged amongst us can dig into what the brand's recipe connoisseurs are dishing up, because Tasty’s four limited-edition ice cream flavors are now available for purchase. Unsurprisingly, creations like the White Chocolate Raspberry Lava Cake and Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Crunch sound completely mouthwatering, and there's no apron or assembly required to treat yo' self to these goodies.

With just days to go until the holiday of love, Tasty is promising to make Valentine's Day a tasty celebration of self-love with the launch of four new ice cream flavors, which they revealed in a press release on Tuesday, Feb. 12. Whether you're single, boo'd up, or still trying to figure it all out, Tasty's new flavors, which they created in collaboration with Nestle, promise something for everyone's preferences.

The first flavor that caught my eye was the White Chocolate Raspberry Lava Cake, which is described on Tasty's website as "white chocolate flavored ice cream, thick swirls of raspberry, and chunks of cake." Considering that a lava cake is an indulgent and always satisfying dessert I will almost always order at a restaurant, I appreciate Tasty's twist on the classic. White chocolate lovers will enjoy the pairing of the rich and creamy chocolate with the raspberries, plus the chunks of cake are just an added bonus.

Meanwhile, if you prefer darker chocolates and aren't adverse to a sweet and salty flavor combination, I'd recommend picking up a pint of the Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Crunch, which boasts "pretzel bites floating in a rich chocolate ice cream with a salted caramel swirl."

Caramel devotees will probably also probably like the Vanilla Galaxy Twist, which promises to be out of this world (sorry). The simple yet mouthwatering concoction starts with a classic vanilla ice cream, which adds "silky blue frosting swirls" as well as caramel-flavored stars and rainbow sprinkles to the mix.

Last but certainly not least, the Peanut Butter 'S'Mores Smash has managed to capture the flavors of a summer camping trip in your pint of ice cream. Each container starts with a peanut butter and marshmallow ice cream, which is then mixed with peanut butter cups, graham cracker crunchies, and mini marshmallows, before finishing all that goodness up with a gooey fudge swirl. TBH, I'm drooling right now just writing about it.

"Tasty's accessible lens on cooking and food has changed the way people are eating all across the world. We're excited to bring Tasty's bold and fun takes on recipes we know people love to ice cream," Talia Halperin, General Manager of Tasty Commerce, said in the press release. "Our exclusively limited-edition ice cream gives us the chance to do what we do best – continue innovating in the kitchen and sharing our tastiest creations with consumers."

With each 14-ounce carton retailing for just $4.99 at grocery stores nationwide, I'd head to your freezer aisle and start browsing because these four introductory flavors are only available for a limited time, according to the Tasty press release.

Looking towards the future, the brand also plans to launch a second and third round of ice cream flavors in the spring and summer of 2019 with even more incredible flavor profiles, but in the meantime, I'd recommend looking through these options to figure out which one is calling your name (or just grab all four, because the month of February is all about treating your self).