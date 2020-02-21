Tarte just turned 20, and they’re celebrating in an ultra-special way. To toast the big year, Tarte is having a 20% off sale on everything — and they’re giving customers a free gift, too. As the brand celebrates its second decade of cruelty-free, vegan makeup, it wants you to join the party by snagging your Tarte faves for cheap. Running from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, the sale is for all Tarte rewards members on all products. If you’re not a member, don’t sweat. It’s free to sign up and begin saving with the code HAPPY2020, only on Tarte.com.

While giving out gifts isn’t the B-Day norm, Tarte is all about generosity for its 20th. In addition to the sale, the brand is dropping a Cue the Confetti collection, which includes blushes, an eyeshadow palette, and mascaras. The limited-edition collection is a $71 value for $45, and it’s all dressed up in sparkling packaging for the occasion. But with the entire website on sale, there’s an abundance of options to spend your paycheck on. Not to mention, a free Celebration Set, including mascara and a blush compact, comes with every purchase over $55. Now is the perfect time to stock up on all your favorite Tarte products, so check out some must-see sale items below.

As mentioned above, the Cue the Confetti Party Collection ($45, Tarte Cosmetics) contains an eyeshadow palette, a limited-edition Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara, and a 12-hour-wear blush. The rosy, neutral colors are perfect for any look, the warm tones will help add drama, and the brand says the mascara curls, volumizes, lengthens, and conditions eyelashes.

Having both juicy and conditioned lips is the dream, and you can achieve it with Tarte’s Maracuja Glossy Lip Oil ($12, Tarte Cosmetics). The sheer pink color gives lips a flushed look while the formula of more than six oils keeps lips completely hydrated. You can wear it alone or layer it over lipstick to bring a glossy finish to any lip look.

This Creaseless Concealer ($22, Tarte Cosmetics) comes in 30 different shades to best match your skin tone. With just a few dots, you can cover up dark circles, redness, and acne, while the vegan formula nourishes your skin in the process. With the concealer comes three extra mini products with purchase: A mascara, a primer, and a maracuja oil.

Stacks on stacks on stacks. The 9 Ways to Shine Cheek Wardrobe ($28, Tarte Cosmetics) has nine cheek shades to cover all of your contouring needs. It comes in a rose gold stack, a gold stack, and a gunmental stack, so you can stun in the exact shades you want.

The best makeup routine always starts with skincare, so treat your skin right with Tarte’s Rainforest of the Sea Collagen Super Serum ($31, Tarte Cosmetics). The blend of eight oils deeply nourishes and hydrates to leave skin looking dewy and radiant.

Brighten up your life with the Spicy Betch Pressed Pigment Palette ($19, Tarte Cosmetics). The orange, yellow, and red palette has all the colors you need for a Hot Girl Summer, literally. Discounted from $24, it’s not too early to start enjoying summer colors.

It’s not a birthday without glitter, so get yourself the Rainforest of the Sea Sizzle Eyeshadow Palette ($29, Tarte Cosmetics). The shimmery palette was inspired by the sunset, so you’ll be positively glowing. The formula allows the shades to blend seamlessly into the skin, while antioxidants keep skin smooth and soft.

This site-wide 20% off sale gives you the pick of the makeup litter. This particular sale and gift deal ends on Feb. 23, so hop over to TarteCosmetics.com soon. But don’t fear, because Tarte plans on celebrating their birthday with even more deals all year long.