If there is one thing that absolutely none of us should have time for in our lives, it's freaking cyberbullying. It's hurtful, it's exhausting, and it doesn't accomplish a goddamn thing. If there's one thing all of us should make time for, it's spreading love and laughs and kindness and all the sh*t that makes you feel good inside. Thankfully for all of us, Tarte Cosmetics' #KissAndMakeUp campaign for National Kiss And Make Up Day is urging all of us to do more of the latter.

Look, social media has truly changed our lives, making it possible for people from all over the world to connect in ways never thought possible. Unfortunately, the rapid growth of social platforms has opened the flood gates for a nauseating amount of cyberbullying, giving everyone the opportunity to hide behind a small screen and a keyboard. In a valiant attempt to drown out the incessant flow of mean comments on social media, Tarte is using National Kiss And Make Up day (Saturday, Aug. 25) as a way to spread more love than hate on social media.

The #kissandmakeup campaign, started by Tarte in 2016, was launched to directly confront the negative impact cyberbullying can have on a person, especially more marginalized communities. The brand has continued to partner with the Tyler Clementi Foundation, a nonprofit committed to putting an end to cyberbullying. Luckily, it's quite easy to get involved, SO NO EXCUSES, PEOPLE! I love you, but I know you're all up in your Instagram 24/7 (because same).

Courtesy of Tarte Cosmetics

The premise is simple: If you're on a social media platform, and you see mean comments, comment a ton of kiss emojis to drown out all that hate and spread love instead. You can also help everyone you know spread positive vibes on National Kiss And Make Up Day by sharing the following message on your IG feeds or your Stories:

Help me & @tartecosmetics take a stand against cyberbullies by using kiss mark emojis to flush out trolling comments from our social media feeds.

Here’s how you can participate:

• Any time you see negative comments bubbling up under someone’s post, comment as many kiss mark emojis as you can! 💋💋💋 This will help overpower negativity & keep bullying at bay!

• If you see people asking 'what’s with the kiss marks?', respond with #kissandmakeup so they can learn more about @tartecosmetics efforts to help end cyberbullying.

Courtesy of Tarte Cosmetics

Right now, I need you to picture the ghost of Billy Mays saying, "But wait! There's more!" Because there is more! In addition to this positively inspiring campaign, for one day only (Saturday, Aug. 25), Tarte is offering two limited edition #kissandmakeup lipstick sets ($27 each, tartecosmetics.com), as well as a #kissandmakeup magnetic palette ($18, tartecosmetics.com), all of which are pictured above.

Aptly named "Kiss & kindness" and "Don't be mean behind the screen," the lipstick sets each feature five different colors to give you the perfect pout to match all the kiss emojis you'll be throwing out on social media. Even better, Tarte is offering a 20 percent discount on these pretty AF products using the code "TAKEASTAND," AND they're donating 20 percent of the proceeds to the Tyler Clementi Foundation.

Courtesy of Tarte Cosmetics

BUT WAIT, THERE'S STILL MORE! (Bless Tarte; they're the gift that keeps on giving.) Tarte is also giving away a dope #kissandmakeup hat with every purchase. If you aren't into free stuff, I don't quite understand you, but I still love you because we're spreading kindness, not hate, people.

So on Aug. 25, while you're scrolling through Instagram for the umpteenth time, wherever you see hate, spread kisses (well, kiss emojis... don't give people unwanted kisses IRL, that's not cool). Get all of your followers involved by posting the message above, and kick cyberbullying to the curb. You don't need that kind of negativity in your life.