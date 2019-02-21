Target's store brand items never fail to blow me away, from their tasty selection of snacks, to stylish clothes, and — most importantly — their delectable bottles of wines. I've had my eye on their newest line of wines called The Collection as of late. It includes an incredibly wide variety of wines, and each bottle looks straight-up delicious. Oh, and each one will only cost you a tenner. So if you haven't already taken a look at Target's new $10 wines, The Collection, they're the perfect blends for any dinner date, evening in, or girl's night out. Oh, and I should probably mention each and every one is about to be your new summer sip.

In just a couple short weeks on March 3, Target will release their new line of store brand wines known as The Collection, per an email sent from Target to Elite Daily. According to Target, each bottle consists of meticulously harvested grapes which come from a super sustainable and family farmed winery. You will be able to choose from five gorgeous wines that only cost $9.99 each, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Wine Blend, Rosé, Pinot Grigio and Chardonnay. It basically goes without saying I plan on trying all five as soon as I possibly can, because $50 for five bottles of delicious wine is a total steal, if you ask me.

Cabernet Sauvignon Courtesy Of Target The Collection's one and only Cab, according to Target, has decadent notes of black cherry and spice. It's dark, dense, and it's essentially your ideal accompaniment to a feast, pairing impeccably with a hearty piece of meat or alongside a dark chocolate dessert.

Red Wine Blend Courtesy Of Target On the other hand, if you're planning on staying in and cozying up, The Collection's Red Wine Blend is totally up your alley. According to Target, this full-bodied bottle contains deep hints of mocha, caramel, blackberry and dark chocolate. My sweet tooth is going bananas right about now.

Rosé Courtesy Of Target If you're anything like I am, you're probably seeking out a sip that tastes like summer. And if that's the case, look no further than The Collection's Rosé. According to Target, it evokes a light taste of summer flowers, roses, strawberries, and watermelon. Sounds heavenly, TBH.

Pinot Grigio Courtesy Of Target Perfect for that Easter gathering or May Day celebration, The Collection's Pinot Grigio is fun, light, and delightfully fruity. According to Target, it contains notes of honeysuckle, melon, white peach, and nectarine, and between you and me, this medium-bodied, crisp sip is truly all I ever want.