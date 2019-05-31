Saturday, June 1 marks one of my personal favorite holidays which is National Nail Polish Day. And before you start questioning whether or not that is an actual holiday, let me just inform you that in celebration of the holiday, Target will be putting every single one of their nail polishes on sale. So yeah, I'd say that major discounts on must-have polishes is cause for celebration. That's right, Target's National Nail Polish Day is this Saturday so you can stock up and totally replenish your nail polish stash.

If you're wondering the bounds to Target's National Nail Polish Day and what kind of discounts you can expect, then you should first know that the holiday knows no limits and every single shade, brand, and type of nail polish will be on sale both in-store and online at Target.com. Next, as far as the type of discounts you can expect, Target will be offering 25% off of all polishes, meaning, nail polishes that are regularly priced at $6 will be $4.50 thanks to the sale.

If you need a little guidance on what to purchase during this major sale, so you don't end up victim of over-spending on things you don't technically need at Target, then read on to see all of the best deals that Target's National Nail Polish Day has to offer.

essie Summer Trend Collection

essie Summer Trend Collection $8.99 $2.25 | Target Buy Now

Essie's newly-released Summer Trend collection is made up of six brand new shades to help you kick off summer in style, and the best part is that each polish is less than $7 with the sale.

Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Nail Color

Sally Hansen Xtreme Wear Nail Color $2.99 $0.75 | Target Buy Now

If you're looking for a long-wear polish that is water-proof and smudge-proof then you're going to want to get your hands on Sally Hansen's Xtreme Wear Nail Color.

Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish

Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish $4.99 $1.25 | Target Buy Now

Sinful Colors' Professional Nail Polish will only set you back less than $4 on National Nail Polish Day.

Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish

Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish $2 $0.50 | Target Buy Now

If you're someone that opts for white nails in the warm, summer months then Sinful Colors' "Snow Me White" shade is an opaque shade of white that will only cost you $1.50 on Saturday, June 1.

Tenoverten Nail Polish

Tenoverten Nail Polish in Houston $12 $3 | Target Buy Now

If you're into muted, neutral tones, Tenoverten's polish in "Houston" is the perfect shade of peachy nude. What's even more is that the brand is considered one of Target's clean beauty brands as the polish is acetone free, paraben free, cruelty free, and vegan. During Target's National Nail Polish Day Sale, the polish will cost just $9.

Ella + Mila Nail Polish Collection

ella + mila Nail Polish Collection $10.49 $2.60 | Target Buy Now

Ella + Mila is yet another nail polish brand that is considered a clean nail polish brand as it is free from formaldehyde, DBP, toluene, and other harsh chemicals. So if you're looking to get your sparkle on in the safest way (and polish) possible, then be sure to get your hands on Ella + Mila's "After Party" shade while it's on sale.

So if you find yourself perusing the aisles of Target on Saturday morning, then remember to snag these polishes while they're on sale so you can completely amp up your nail polish collection and save some serious cash in the process.