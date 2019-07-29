In case you've missed it, July 29 has been dubbed National Lipstick Day and retailers are celebrating the unofficial holiday by running major deals on lip products. Stores like Ulta, Macy's, and M.A.C. are all offering their own discounts while Target's National Lipstick Day Sale means 25% off all lipsticks. The only catch is that the sale is happening for one day only on Monday, July 29 so you're going to want to take advantage of this deal ASAP.

You can shop this sale on lippies online at Target.com using the code "LIPSTICKDAY" or if you're shopping in-store at your local Target, then the discount will automatically be taken at the register. So regardless of the lipstick brand, shade, or finish that you prefer, you can count on saving some major coin.

However, considering Target has 210 lipsticks included in the sale, narrowing down your choices might be a little overwhelming. So if you need some help navigating the sale, then read on for the best lip products found in Target's National Lipstick Day Sale, organized by type. And don't forget to act fast as this sale is only happening for one day only.

The Best Lipstick

E.l.f.'s Day To Night Lipstick Duo is a double-sided lipstick that has become one of Target's best-sellers. It's available in four different color schemes that all help you to easily transition your look from day to night. The "day" shades are softer, more subtle colors, while the "night" shades are brighter and bolder. Each lippie is enriched with shea butter and vitamins for healthy, hydrated lips.

The Best Lip Gloss

NYX's Butter Gloss offers a sheer to medium color that is shiny and buildable. Each shade offers a finish that silky smooth and never sticky.

The Best Lip Stain

If you're in the market for a longwear, creamy lip stain that dries to an ultra-matte finish, then consider copping Makeup Geek's Showstopper Creme Stain during Target's National Lipstick Day sale. The stain comes in six bold shades for those days that you're looking to rock an intensely-pigmented pout all day long.

The Best Lip Plumper

Milani's Keep It Full Lip Plumper is a gloss that comes in eight different shimmery shades. Each sheer shade promises to make lips look and feel plumper after just one application.

The Best Lipstick & Lip Liner Kit

Profusion Cosmetics' already absurdly affordable lip products are even more affordable during Target's National Lipstick Day sale. What's more is that you can get the brand's best-selling Lip Duo Kit for just $3 during the sale.

The Best Lip Oil

Lottie London's Gloss'd is a gloss-to-oil lippie that glides on like a gloss and then leaves a lasting, hydrating, oil-like finish. It is available in four different sheer shades that give a subtle boost of color.

If you find yourself taking advantage of all of the National Lipstick Day sales that are happening on Monday, July 29 then be sure to make Target one of those so you can get 25% off of every single one of the retailer's lipsticks.