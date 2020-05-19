What’s better than one new bathing suit? Two new bathing suits for the price of one. That might sound like a deal that’s too good to be true, but Target’s 2020 BOGO swimwear sale is here to prove you wrong — and just in time for summer. Whether you like bikinis, one-pieces, or any other type of swimwear you can think of, you can shop all your favorite styles and prints to get yourself ready for (a social distancing) Memorial Day weekend.

A sale on swimwear before summer is a serious stroke of luck. Usually, it’s not until September that swimsuits are discounted, and waiting an entire year to wear a new bathing suit kind of sucks. Instead, imagine showing off your new suit right away without paying full price. Sure, you may not be able to post any travel inspo Instagrams this summer (well, recent ones), but that doesn’t mean you can’t spend these next few months feeling your cutest while tanning in your backyard.

With almost a thousand pieces of swimwear on sale, I guarantee there is a bathing suit at Target for you. You can even mix and match as you please. But I get not wanting to spend your whole day scrolling through the plethora of options. I’ve done the perusing myself and have rounded up the best of the best in Target’s BOGO swimsuit sale below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Smocked And Loaded

The smocked style of these bikinis gives them a fun, unique texture, while the vibrant floral prints have a vintage feel. The strappy backs add even more of a playful edge, and the bandeau style will keep you feeling supported no matter what.

Did Someone Say Dad Shirts?

A tropical print is necessary for summer, and these suits' bold summer colors will make your tan pop. Even if you don’t leave your roof or backyard all summer, at least you can look vacation-ready.

Cut It Out

Believe it or not, yes, you can rock a one-piece without giving up your mid-section tan. With a center cutout, these two suits are almost like easier-to-wear bikinis — just don’t forget the sunscreen in those cut-outs.

Under Cover

For extra sun protection, these bikini tops offer a little more coverage if that's something you're looking for. At the same time, the deep necklines still keep these suits looking sexy, so it's the best of both worlds. These suits can also easily mix and match with your existing bikini collection, so you’ll double your options.

You're The One

If you’re looking for a fun one-piece, the above options are funky and ever-trendy with their big, bold prints. The flouncy, off-the-shoulder sleeves add a perfectly extra feminine flair. All you need are some cat-shaped sunglasses for the ultimate retro look.

Rainbow Brights

A simple, bright, solid color bikini is the pinnacle of summer. This intense pink will let you stand out on the beach and in the water. Even more, the tiny cutout adds a cheeky touch to this comfy, rib-knit bralette.

Little Black Suit

A black one-piece swimsuit is one everyone should have on rotation. This strappy style keeps you looking flirty and modern, all while giving you maximum support. Whether you’re going boating, surfing, or just kicking back, this versatile suit has you covered.

Slither In

First, leopard print was everywhere in 2019, and now, the subtler, more neutral snakeskin is the animal print for 2020. This suit mixes the effortlessness of a black-and-white pattern with the unique style of snakeskin to give you an easy-to-wear, yet still eccentric bikini. And why not channel a snake’s love of sunbathing into your summer plans?

Far Out

Tie-dye is the go-to pattern for chill summer vibes. These suits are great for walking around the boardwalk and all-day wear. And given the continued boom in trendiness for tie-dye, you'll probably wear these picks for seasons to come.

Ruffle Some Feathers

If you want a new bikini top style to shake up your swimwear, these ruffled, asymmetrical tops are a great choice. Not to mention, the one-shoulder top has taken over in 2020. These tops give you a touch more sensuality and femininity, without losing any security.