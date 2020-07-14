Adding Black-owned businesses to your repertoire of brands to purchase from is a great way to financially support the Black community. And now, you can shop at one of your favorite stores while diversifying your spending. Target created a badge for Black-owned and -founded businesses, so you can find any product you need and easily see if you’re supporting a Black-owned business.

Like the clean or cruelty-free badges, the Black-owned badge is in the Details section under "At a Glance" of the product online. It’s a circle with five skin tone-colored hearts in it. This simple change will make it incredibly easy for you to identify and support Black-owned and -founded businesses. Some of the Black-owned brands you can find at Target include The Lip Bar, Carol’s Daughter, Honey Pot, and Cushnie, but there are plenty more there.

“Target stands with Black families, communities, and team members,” Brian Cornell, chairmen and CEO of Target said in a press release on June 5. Target has also pledged a $10 million commitment to “advance social justice and support rebuilding and recovery efforts in local communities.” And this badge isn’t the first initiative Target has taken to uplift Black voices. The company also plans on giving 10,000 hours of pro-bono consulting for BIPOC-owned small businesses in Minneapolis.

Courtesy of Target

Adopting more conscious shopping habits is a practice that’s been on the rise over the past few years. Whether that means aligning with businesses that share the same beliefs as you, shopping sustainably, boycotting businesses that don’t align with your morals, or committing to buying from more Black-owned businesses, people have become more concerned that their money goes to places they actually want to support. And with Target’s new badge, it’s as simple as shopping at your trusted store and reading a product’s details.

Target is a one-stop-shop for many people, with the brand housing clothes, food, games, beauty products, and pretty much everything else you can think of. This new Black-owned badge will allow you to diversify your shopping routine entirely. Make it a point to peep a product’s badges and get to shopping.