If you can believe it, Target hasn't always sold items that were a result of teaming up with big-name fashion designers. The mass retailer's venture into collaborating with designers to create stylish pieces that are affordable to the masses started just 20 years ago. And to celebrate, the retailer decided to bring back nearly 300 limited-edition customer favorites to make up the Target's 20th Anniversary Collection.

That's right, what's old is about to be brand new (and super affordable) again at Target. Come Saturday, Sept. 14, you will be able to get your hands on nearly 300 items that were included in Target's designer collaboration collections throughout the last 20 years. The entire collection will be available both in your local Target stores and online at Target.com. The best part? The price range of the anniversary collection begins at just $7 and caps off at $160.

And if you thought that this new collection is limited to just clothing, it's not. The collection will also include, outerwear, children's wear, accessories, home decor, and kitchen essentials. So have a favorite designer collection that you regret not buying from? Or perhaps you weren't able to cop any of these super cute items because you weren't born yet? Either way, now is your (second) chance to get your hands on some of the most amazing designs that the retailer has ever come out with.

Courtesy of Target

"This Anniversary Collection takes our guests on a nostalgic journey through our designer collaboration history where they can discover products that they’ll fall in love with all over again, or for some, for the very first time," said Rick Gomez, Target's Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, in a press release sent to Elite Daily.

The anniversary collection features items from collabs with designers like Isaac Mizrahi, Jason Wu, Altuzarra, Phillip Lim, Zac Posen, Anna Sui, Lily Pulitzer, Hunter, and more — and that's just for the apparel. The home decor and kitchen essentials section includes items from collabs with designers like John Derian, Marimekko, and Michael Graves.

If you want an early look at some of the items that will be re-surfacing, then read on for some things you're going to want to "add to cart" on Sept. 14 before they sell out.

Altuzarra for Target Women's Long Sleeve Deep V-Neck Wrap Dress in Red

Altuzarra for Target's women's long sleeve deep v-neck wrap dress in red is making a comeback and for just $50.

Anna Sui for Target Women's Lace Long Sleeve Ribbon Detail Shift Mini Dress in Ivory

This long sleeve shift mini dress with ribbon detail by Anna Sui for Target was inspired by Gossip Girl, the TV show of the moment (and decade, really) when it first debuted in 2009. Now, it's resurfacing for just $60.

Hunter Bags For Target

Hunter for Target launched just last year in 2018 and a year later, these three bags are re-launching at the mass retailer. The Weekender Bag in navy will retail for $40, the Bum Bag in yellow will go for $20, and the Cooler Backpack in olive and orange will cost $50.

Jason Wu For Target

There are three different Jason Wu for Target items shown here: the Long Sleeve Collared Ribbon Detail Blouse in white for $30, the Striped Pleated A-Line Skirt in light blue for $30, and the Milu Print Tote Handbag for $30. All will make their debut once again in Target's 20th anniversary collection.

Marimekko Beach Towels

Each of these Marimekko beach towels will retail for $25, and make the perfect chic addition to any beach day or bathroom.

Zac Posen for Target Cap Sleeve Maxi Dress

This Zac Posen for Target magenta maxi dress features cap sleeves, a safety pin print, an open back, and v-neck. The intricately designed dress will be perfect for any September weddings that you may have on your calendar.

So, if you are obsessed with what you see and can't wait to shop the anniversary collection, it is important to note that all items will vary by store. Meaning, if you're looking for something specific, then I'd suggest searching the website first, as it will have the entire collection.