From now until Saturday, March 23, one of your favorite retailers is offering up some of the best deals on beauty products that you're bound to see this year. Trust me, you'll want in on every single one of these. Target's 14 Days of Beauty Deals means that the retailer is offering a new and exclusive deal each day of the sale, both in store and online.

This two-week-long sale means that you can take advantage of discounts of up to 50 percent off on products like mascaras, sheet masks, false eyelash kits, body washes, and more. So if you've been itching to spring clean and restock your beauty cabinet in time for the warmer months, now is your chance to do so, all while saving a bunch of money.

What's more is that, during the 14 Days of Beauty Deals, major brands like NYX, Maybelline, CoverGirl, PIXI Skintreats, and more will have discounts on some of your favorite products, exclusively at Target. So if you're a fan of Target's beauty aisle, you're going to want to take advantage of one (or all) of these deals.

For an entire breakdown of what each day of the sale has to offer, read on to learn about all of the exclusive deals that you can take advantage of from right now until March 23.

Sunday, March 10

NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray $6 Target See On Target

On Sunday, March 10, Target will be offering fan-favorite NYX Professional Makeup's Matte & Dewy Finish Setting Sprays for just $6.

Monday, March 11

OGX Shea Soft & Smooth Body Wash $3.48 Target See On Target

On Monday, March 11, you can take advantage of 40 percent off body washes and liquid hand soaps from both Method and OGX. This means that selects like OGX's Shea Soft & Smooth Body Wash are on sale for less than $4, and hand soaps like Method's Waterfall Gel Hand Soap are on sale for less than $2.

Tuesday, March 12

COVERGIRL truBLEND Matte Made Foundation $8.49 Target See On Target

Come Tuesday, March 12, you can enjoy a whopping 40 percent off CoverGirl face products. That means you can cop products like CoverGirl's best-selling truBLEND Matte Made Foundation for around $5.

Wednesday, March 13

Not Your Mother's Naturals Repair + Protect Shampoo $7.99 Target See On Target

On March 13, you can cop natural haircare products from Not Your Mother's Naturals Line for half off. If you're in need of some ethical hair products that won't cost more than $5, now is your time to stock up.

Thursday, March 14

Ardell Eyelash Faux Mink 817 Black - 4pc $15.99 Target See On Target

If you're an avid fan of false lashes, then on Thursday, March 14, you're going to want to run to the nearest Target store or the website, so you can get 50 percent off products from everyone's favorite false lash brands, Ardell and Eylure.

Friday, March 15

Bliss That's Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads - 15ct $19.99 Target See On Target

If you've been thinking of adding resurfacing pads to your skincare routine, then on Friday, March 15, you'll want to cop Bliss' That's Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads at 40 percent off for even-toned, smoother skin.

Saturday, March 16

Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Mud Mask - 2 fl oz $15.99 Target See On Target

On Saturday, March 16, you can look forward to getting both Yes to Tomatoes Charcoal Peel Mask and Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Mud Mask, both at 50 percent off. Yep, this means each one will sell for less than $10.

Sunday, March 17

LOreal Paris Voluminous Mascara $5 Target See On Target

L'Oreal Paris' OG Volumizing Mascara will be on sale for just $5 on Sunday, March 17, so if you're a fan of big, sky-high lashes that look like falsies, be prepared to stock up on this mascara.

BIC Silky Touch Twin Blade Razor for Women - 10ct $3 Target See On Target

On Monday, March 18, Target will be offering 50 percent off of all BIC disposable razors, meaning you can get up to 10 razors for less than $2.

Tuesday, March 19

Maybelline FitMe Matte + Poreless Foundation $5.99 Target See On Target

Target is not messing around when it comes to sales on foundations during the 14 Days of Beauty sale. On Tuesday, March 19, you'll be able to get Maybelline's Fit Me Foundations and Concealers — truly cult-favorites — for 50 percent off.

Wednesday, March 20

Sun Bum Curls & Waves Hair Detangler $14.99 Target See On Target

Prepare to take your beachy waves to the next level by taking 40 percent off all Sun Bum Hair Care products on Wednesday, March 20.

Thursday, March 21

Pixi by Petra Glow Tonic - 8.45 fl oz $10 Target See On Target

On Thursday, March 21, you'll be able to cop PIXI by Petra's Glow Tonic, Rose Tonic, and Retinol Tonic for $10 each, which is around $20 in savings on each.

Friday, March 22

No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum $29.99 Target See On Target

On Friday, March 22, you can plan on saving $12 on No.7's Booster Serum. The serum, which regularly retails for $41.99, will be available for just $29.99. A steal if I ever saw one.

Saturday, March 23

Nexxus Color Assure Shampoo + Conditioner Twin Pack - 13.5 fl oz - 2ct $28.99 Target See On Target

On the final day of Target's 14 Days of Beauty sale, you'll be able to take a whopping 50 percent off the Nexxus Entire Color Assure haircare line, including their best-selling Color Assure Shampoo & Conditioner Twin Pack, which will protect and enhance your color-treated locks.

No matter your beauty needs this spring, Target's 14 Days of Beauty sale has you covered with major deals on a variety of products. So if you're looking to clean out and stock up your vanity, now is your chance to do so and save a ton of cash in the process.