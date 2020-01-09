What does one wear when attending an event in support of an ex? Well, consider Tana Mongeau's "We're Not Dating" shirt at Jake Paul's event major outfit inspo. The Los Angeles shindig on Jan. 8 was what People described as a "hype event for an upcoming boxing match between Paul and fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib." Mongeau rolled through to show her support for Paul dressed in a pink tank with the words "we're not dating" stitched across her chest in a dainty purple font.

Only Mongeau knows the exact message she was trying to send with the shirt, but it's probably safe to bet it was a reference to her recent split from Paul. After a year of dating that included a public marriage proposal and a chaotically viral wedding, the YouTube stars announced their breakup on their respective Instagram profiles on Jan. 3. While they each posted the same photo of themselves snuggling with their dog, they chose to go with different captions.

In her caption, Mongeau wrote: "ok i don’t rly know how to do a “we’re taking a break” post & this is weird as f*ck... i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives... i’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did. i’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me. here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year. ❤️"

On his caption, Paul echoed a similar sentiment, writing: "as Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems. i’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini😅 I wouldn’t change anything that happened.. we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds. (p.s our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these captions and we all started laughing our asses off.. this is bitter sweet but it’s what’s best for us right now) the last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating 'what happened' we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u mongeau <3"

It seems like these two are taking their split in stride, and making it explicitly clear that even though they're not together anymore, they've still got plenty of love for each other. Only time will tell whether or not this really is a "break," but chances are, this isn't the last we'll see of Jake and Tana, even if they do decide to move forward as just friends.