Take out your credit cards, because Taco Bell's 2019 Holiday Shop collection just dropped. It includes hot sauce-inspired onesies and other holiday merch that pays tribute to your favorite condiments. Prices range from $2.50 to $200, so you're sure to find something for every T-Bell lover on your list.

While the fast food chain is no novice at loading up its seasonal collections with gear inspired by some of its most beloved food items, Taco Bell's selection for the 2019 holidays might be some of its best yet. Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 26, you can head to Taco Bell's website for sauce packet-printed blankets, pillows, onesies, holiday cards, and, the pièce de résistance: a 6-foot-tall fire sauce packet inflatable decoration that's retailing for $200 and is pretty much guaranteed to make your holiday decor so ~fire~.

The first items to catch my eye were the sauce packet-inspired onesies, which let you customize your spice preference with Mild, Hot, and Fire versions. Selling for $79.95, these jumpsuits feature the corresponding sauce name — Mild, Hot, or Fire — on the back and promise to keep you warm and cozy while also showing off your love of the Taco Bell condiment. Just one thing to keep in mind: According to the fast food chain, these jumpsuits sold out in one day when they debuted last year, so you won't want to sleep on making your purchase.

You can also sport a toned-down version of sauce packet-emblazoned holiday wear, with options like the Taco Bell Stocking Stuffer sweatshirt.

If you're trying to deck your halls with some decor inspired by the Mexican fast food retailer, there are plenty of options to choose from, from sauce packet-inspired blankets and matching pillows to mugs and snow globes. My favorite choice might be pack of three ornaments that are, you guessed it, patterned after the three types of sauce packets and will set you back only $20 for the festive trio.

If you want to show off your love of sauce in grand fashion, the giant inflatable hot sauce packet will do.

These are just a few of the many Taco Bell-themed goodies on fire, so I'd make sure to check them out and scoop up a few presents and stocking stuffers for your loved ones. These limited-edition items are only available while supplies last, so I'd recommend grabbing your favorites before they sell out.