In my 25 years of life, I never would have expected Taco Bell to betray me. But alas, it seems as though I was wrong. Starting next month, the beloved fast food chain will no longer offer several of its greatest menu items... including the Double Decker Taco. Yes, you heard that loud and clear, my fast food-lovin' friends — Taco Bell is getting rid of nine menu items in September, and I don't know about you, but I'm totally heart-broken.

Taco Bell decided to give its menu a new ~vibe~ that will supposedly make ordering a little bit easier. The brand initially began its transformation by simply updating the menu's combo options. If you previously had a favorite combo, the numerical placement on the menu might be slightly different now. But that isn't the worst news in the world, if you ask me.

However, things definitely take a turn for the worse amidst this unexpected transformation. According to the press release, the brand is also "decluttering" its menu, and to do so, they are removing a total of nine items. Before panicking, take a gander at what you won't be able to sink your teeth into any longer, as of Sept. 12, 2019. Oh, and just keep in mind that I'm so, so sorry.

1. The Beefy Mini Quesadilla

If you've never tried the Beefy Mini Quesadilla, it combines seasoned beef, rich chipotle sauce, and a melted 3-cheese blend. It's truly the dollar midday pick-me-up I crave on the regular.

2. Chips & Salsa

I never realized T-Bell sold its own Chips and Salsa, but they feature toasty corn chips and fire-roasted salsa, costing $1.49. I hardly knew ya.

3. Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

The Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller is essentially a $1.99 mini burrito which features grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, and sour cream. Why would this ever get eliminated? It's truly a mystery.

4. Double Decker Taco

OK, this one is a major loss. The customizable Double Decker Taco is essentially a hard taco inside of a soft taco. It fits all of your taste and texture cravings into one massive taco for $2.99. What could be better?

5. Cool Ranch Locos Tacos

The Cool Ranch Locos Tacos fit any and all crave-able taco toppings inside of a Cool Ranch Dorito shell for $1.89. Seriously, could there be any more tasty?

6. Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos

Those looking for something with a kick were able to take advantage of the Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos for $0.70 more. I'll probably stock up on these before they're officially cut.

7. Double Tostada

The Double Tostada isn't even featured on T-Bell's online menu anymore. But according to Quora, it featured a crunchy tostada shell, double portion of beans, double red sauce, double lettuce, double cheddar cheese, and double tomatoes.

8. Power Menu Burrito

The Power Menu Burrito allows you to blend your choice of protein with a variety of vegetables, cheese, sour cream, salsa, and — of course — guac for $4.39. You definitely got the bang for your buck with this one.

9. XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

Again, this one is hard to say goodbye to. The XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito stuffed a massive amount of ingredients into a soft tortilla, including seasoned beef, three-cheese blend, seasoned rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, avocado ranch, and pico de gallo. It was a $4.79 feast, to say the least.

Ouch, that last one had to hurt. You feelin' OK, buddy? Taco Bell runs will definitely never be the same, but hopefully this means the chain is in the process of making way for new items. My fingers are crossed, and my stomach is ready.