In June 2020, many parts of the world are starting to open up again, but the effects of the COVID-19 shutdown will be a long time in healing. Small businesses have been hit especially hard, which is why larger brands are shining a spotlight on those challenged by the pandemic. As part of the movement to raise money for small businesses across the United States that urgently need help, Superfly's Small Business Live concert, a streaming event, will include performances by some of music’s biggest stars.

Streaming on Saturday, June 20, from 4-10 p.m. ET, famous artists will take part in a "virtual music experience," spotlighting some of their favorite local businesses between musical performances and sharing with viewers personal stories of how important these businesses are to their communities. The lineup includes a plethora of talent from all different musical genres, including 2 Chainz and T-Pain, Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, and Brandi Carlile. Also included in the lineup: Nathaniel Rateliff, Allen Stone, Moon Taxi, and viral TikTok creator Jufu.

All proceeds from the Small Business Live event will be donated to the Accion Opportunity Fund, a "national microlending strategy to meet the credit needs of small businesses." The official hashtags for the event are #smallbizlive and #supportsmallbiz.

C Brandon/Redferns/Getty Images

Rich Goodstone, the co-founder of Superfly, said in a press release:

Three-and-a-half million small businesses are currently at risk of permanent closure due to COVID-19, with a disproportionate number of them being minority-owned. We look forward to raising the profile of this issue by showcasing amazing music performances and the stories of small businesses across America that urgently need our support.

Luz Urrutia, CEO of Accion Opportunity Fund, agreed.

This is a fun way to do something really important. Everyone’s support will make a huge difference to small business owners, their families and employees who have been devastated by this pandemic, the recession, and centuries of racism, xenophobia, and oppression.

Superfly's Small Business Live concert will be live-streamed across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, LiveXLive, and Bustle Digital Group’s publications: Bustle, Elite Daily, Input, Inverse, Romper, Mic, Nylon, Romper, and The Zoe Report. The event airs on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 4-10 p.m. ET.