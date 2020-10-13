Super Cheap Prime Day Deals On Things That Make Your Home WAY Better

2020 has been a wild year, with many of us spending more time in our homes than ever before. By this point, you're probably ready for a few upgrades, and we've got you covered with the best Prime Day deals on things that will make your home ultra comfortable, cozy, and organized. This year, you have from midnight PT on Tuesday October 13 through Wednesday, October 14 to shop, so you can stock up on all your home essentials (plus some luxe extras) before you even start planning your holiday menus.

With up to 80 percent off on over a million products, you can be sure that these deals are going to sell out quickly. That's why we've got you covered with our constantly updated, carefully curated lists. Check back often to see what new discounts have dropped, and see all of our Prime Day content across categories here.

38% Off This Kindle Paperweight Kindle Paperwhite $129.99 $79.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in four new colors, and featuring a new waterproof design and even more storage (plus Audible connectivity), the Kindle Paperwhite is the e-reader you've been waiting for. Add it to your cart during Prime Day to score it on major discount.

62% Off This Amazon Echo Dot Echo Dot, 3rd Gen $49.99 $18.99 | Amazon See On Amazon At 62% off, this is a Prime Day deal you don't want to miss. Use this Alexa-enabled Echo Dot device to do everything from listen to music to control your smart home. With a 4.7-star rating after more than 600,000 Amazon reviews, this third generation Echo device is a home must-have.

50% Off This Amazon Echo Show 5 Echo Show 5 $89.99 $44.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Now half-off, you can pick up this compact Alexa-enabled Amazon Show 5 for such a steal. Use it to pull up recipes, listen to podcasts, set alarms, manage your smart home, and so much more.

20% Off This Acer Laptop Acer Aspire 1 Laptop $200 $159.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This 15.6-inch Acer Aspire laptop is one of the most affordable laptops you'll find and for Prime Day only, you can grab it for under $160! Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers rave that this laptop is a steal when you consider its size, the quality, and all of the specs.

34% Off This HP Chromebook HP X360 Chromebook Laptop, 14-Inch $379 $249.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This touchscreen Chromebook from HP is so versatile you can use it as a laptop or a tablet, and it can be controlled with just the touch of your finger. Normally nearly $400, this best-selling laptop is a whopping 34% off for Prime Day, making it one of the day's best tech deals.

35% Off This ASUS Laptop ASUS VivoBook Laptop, 11.6-inch $200 $129.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for an affordable, yet impressive laptop? Try this ASUS VivoBook, which boasts 64 gigabytes of storage and a 10-hour battery life. It also features a clear-as-day 11.6-inch screen with a high-definition webcam.

58% Off This 3-Quart Instant Pot Instant Pot Ultra, 3-Quart $119 $49.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra has over 17.6k reviews on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.5-stars for a reason: it's a true multipurpose kitchen workhorse than can do the work of several appliances. With automatic settings for yogurt, rice, bean chili, meat stew, eggs, and more, it goes well beyond the functionality of your standard crockpot or pressure cooker — and it's currently under $50!

44% Off This Oral-B Smart Electronic Toothbrush Oral-B Pro SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $98 $54.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With the backing of more than 4,000 Amazon reviews, this electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case. Get it for 44% off during Prime Day.

44% Off These Crest White Strips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips $50 $27.96 | Amazon See On Amazon These Crest Whitestrips have earned a 4.5-star rating after more than 20,000 reviews, and at 44% off, you'll want to hop on this deal fast! The set comes with enough strips for 20 teeth-whitening treatments, along with two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

57% Off This Shark Rotator Vacuum Shark TruePet Upright Vacuum $395 $169.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This wildly-popular Shark vacuum has won over thousands of Amazon reviewers for a reason: It comes with a wide range of attachments that work well for pet owners, parents, or anyone dealing with messes. During Prime Day, you can get this upright vacuum for under $170!

44% Off This Shark Navigator Vacuum Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum $229 $127.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating after more than 3,000 Amazon reviews, Shark Navigator vacuum is a major fan favorite. Not only does it make cleaning your floors easy, it also cleans itself. Designed with a swivel steerer to reach into nooks and crannies and a HEPA filter to catch allergens and dust, it can be used as both an upright vacuum and a handheld.

42% Off This Contigo Stainless Steel Travel Mug Contigo Snapseal Kenton Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, 20 Ounces $15 $8.60 | Amazon See On Amazon This spill-proof insulated travel mug from Contigo can keep your drink hot for 7 hours, or cold for up to 18! That's why more than 4,500 people on Amazon have given it a stellar 4.6-star rating.

30% Off This Silicone Reusable Sandwich Bag Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, 15 ounces $12 $8.39 | Amazon See On Amazon Cut down on your use of single-use plastic with this handy Stasher reusable sandwich bag that Amazon reviewers are obsessed with (it currently has more than 8,200 five-star reviews!) Made of 100% silicone, it's safe to use in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher, as well as in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

30% Off This BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop $90 $62.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With a flexible swivel head and a 23-foot power cord, this BISSELL Power Fresh Steam mop is a major fan-favorite on Amazon: More than 17,500 reviewers have given it a 4.5-star rating! It's a chemical-free way to tackle 99.9% of germs and bacteria as well as dirt and sticky messes. It's safe to use on most sealed hardwood, ceramic, granite, linoleum, and marble floors.

35% Off This BISSELL Cordless Carpet Cleaner BISSELL Pet Stain Eraser Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner $85 $54.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The 2019 version of the BISSELL Pet Stain Eraser Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner has more than 3,300 Amazon reviews and a 3.9-star rating. That's because it's an amazing tool for spot cleaning upholstery, carpets, and other surfaces that have been stained by your pet — or even just cleaning up an ordinary wine stain.

41% Off A Pack Of 100 K-Cup Pods In A Delicious Medium Roast Happy Belly Medium-Dark Roast Coffee Pods (100-Count) $30 $17.54 | Amazon See On Amazon These Happy Belly coffee pods are compatible with Keurig 1.0 and 2.0 K-cup brewers and boast more than 2,000 reviews. For today only you can get 100 capsules for well under $20!

33% Off This Set Of Kasa Smart Switches Kasa 3-Way Smart Switch Kit by TP-Link (2-Pack) $45 $29.99 | Amazon See On Amazon While Prime Day lasts, you can get this smart light switch for 33% off. Not only is it compatible with most smart hubs (including Google Home and Amazon Alexa!), but it can also be controlled via an app, so you can turn the lights on and off in your space from wherever you are. Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these switches and the reviews speak for themselves.

30% Off This Kasa Smart Outlet Kasa Outdoor Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet $17 $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your outdoor space with this Kasa Outdoor Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet, which offers two sockets, a remote control, and voice-command capabilities via Alexa or Google. This weather-resistant outlet has an IP64 rating and a 300-foot Wi-Fi range for plenty of convenience.

41% Off This Kasa Smart Bulb TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb $17 $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This highly rated Kasa LED light bulb is dimmable and can be controlled with your smartphone so you can set up schedules for lights and appliances anytime and from anywhere.

46% Off This Kasa Smart Plug TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug $15 $7.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, these smart plugs can make any device plugged in way smarter. You can turn on and off electronics with the sound of your voice or via an app to turn your house into a glorified smart home. They come with a backing of 7,000 Amazon reviewers, and can even be bought in a pack of three for more value. They're on sale if you act fast.

37% Off This iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $317 $199.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This Roomba robot vacuum works on hard floors and carpet, plus it boasts WiFi connectivity and connects to Alexa and Google Assistant. And right now, it's $100 off. And if you want the even more souped up version, this iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum is also 42% off today, too!

64% Off This Arlo Wireless Security Camera Arlo Wire-Free Security Camera $389 $139.99 | Amazon See On Amazon - The Arlo security camera syncs with your smartphone, so you can stream footage and keep an eye on things at home, no matter where you are. Cloud storage keeps recorded footage for up to 30 days, and since the camera is battery-operated, you don't have to deal with any complicated wiring.

30% Off Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Smart Scale $50 $34.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This smart scale syncs to the Fitbit app so you can track exercise trends, follow stats, set goals, and generally get a complete picture of your health.