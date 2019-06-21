And then there were three, y'all! As every ARMY knows, BTS already released the first two original sub-unit tracks from their upcoming interactive mobile game BTS World. The first tune was "Dream Glow" by Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook featuring Charli XCX, and the second was "A Brand New Day" by J-Hope and V with Zara Larsson. Well, prepare to lose your minds, because we finally have the third song from the BTS World soundtrack, and it features the two performers who weren't on either of the other tracks. Suga and RM's "All Night" with Juice WRLD for BTS World is here and it's straight '90s fire. And if you haven't heard this complete bop yet, you really need to go listen ASAP, ASAP.

The song — a mid-tempo love song that'll transport you back to '90s era hip hop — was released on June 21 at and it's a collab featuring Juice WRLD. What a day! I mean, not only is the song a legit rap masterpiece, but the ARMY has anxiously been waiting for this drop ever since June 14, when RM hit up Twitter to post a selfie and share the exciting news that the last BTS World song was coming, and that it would feature himself and Suga.

"We just finished up rehearsal!!" he wrote. "There are already two BTS World OSTs released!! The song by Yoongi and me is really great too. Hurry and come out." He also added the hashtags #DreamGlow, #ABrandNewDay, and #RMxSUGA.

Check it out:

Then on June 19, BTS World Official added to the hype and made every ARMY's day by sharing a teaser video for "All Night" performed by the two rap line members — that's RM and Suga, of course! — on YouTube.

As you can imagine, before the song even dropped, the reaction from ARMYs to the big news on Twitter was to freak the freak out, as fans tried to come to terms with the impending release of a tune from this epic pairing.

Meanwhile, some fans were convinced the song would be the collab with Khalid that the "Talk" singer has been teasing for what feels like ages now... and as it turns out, they were totally wrong.

But that just means we have another epic collab coming our way, which is actually an awesome thing.

The full soundtrack will be released on June 28 following the game’s release on June 25 (June 26 KST).

In the meantime, listen to "All Night." I hope y'all are ready for it, because you'll be listening to it, quite literally, all night.