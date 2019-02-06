If you're the person that usually sends flowers on Valentine's Day, you might want to rethink your predictable plans. Sure, roses are nice, but they aren't ice cream. Instead of the same old gift year after year, give your sweetie something they will never forget like Stuffed Ice Cream's 21-Scoop Bouquet. The decadent and elaborate dessert features a variety of ice cream flavors and was practically made for the 'Gram.

Stuffed Ice Cream is a New York City ice cream parlor located in the East Village. The creamery has apparently been serving up large ice cream cones for a while now, but I've never seen anything quite like it before. The ice cream shop has previously sold Halloween Ice Cream Bouquets and Fourth of July Ice Cream Bouquets. Valentine's Day is typically aligned closely with flowers and sweet treats, so an ice cream bouquet is a damn near perfect gift to give to anybody in your life. The bouquets are sold in two different sizes, per the creamery's menu. The smaller of the two sizes contains seven scoops of ice cream, while the larger size has a whopping 21 scoops all piled high atop one ice cream cone, per ABC News. No, that's not a typo.

According to Yahoo, the 21-scoop bouquet will set you back $40. Considering that a dozen red roses from FTD normally retails for $35 before delivery and other charges, $40 really isn't so bad. Instead of putting this arrangement in a vase, you made want to grab some bibs and a large bowl. Oh, and a healthy dose of napkins and a couple of spoons. Twenty-one scoops of ice cream is serious business, and there's nothing more romantic than sharing this one with your significant other (think Lady and the Tramp style).

Courtesy of Stuffed Ice Cream

The ice cream arrangements are having a moment on Instagram and I'm loving every picture. Each bouquet features a variety of different-flavored and brightly-colored ice cream scoops. According to the Stuffed Ice Cream menu, the sweet shop features 21 flavors of the creamy goodness like Berry Shortcake, Cookie Monster, Andes Peppermint, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Red Velvet Cookie Dough Crumble to name a few.

If elaborate amounts of ice cream aren't really your thing, that's OK. You might not have guessed it, but Stuffed Ice Cream is home to many other delicious treats. The store also sells ice cream cakes for $48. The cakes serve 10 to 13 people, according to Stuffed Ice Cream. You get to pick the two flavors, as well as the topping (aka outside coating) for the cake. The ice cream shop is also known for its Cruffs. A Cruff is an ice cream sandwich made from doughnuts. I'm having a hard time deciding which flavor sounds best, but the Cookie Road Cruff has me drooling. According to Stuffed Ice Cream, this one is made from Cookie Monster and Rocky Road ice creams featuring Oreos and a chocolate syrup frizzles. Yes, please.

Courtesy of Stuffed Ice Cream

This year, Valentine's Day takes place on Thursday, Feb. 14. Stuffed Ice Cream, which was originally conceptualized in Brooklyn, will be open from 1 to 11 p.m. on Valentine's Day. What I'm trying to say is make sure you plan your visit accordingly. Be prepared to wait in line. I suspect the shop will be fairly busy given the holiday.